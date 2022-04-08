Spain bans harassment of women entering abortion clinics

MADRID — Spain is awaiting the publication in coming days of a brand new regulation banning the intimidation or harassment of ladies coming into abortion clinics.

The regulation comes into drive when it’s printed within the Government Gazette, presumably subsequent week, after the Spanish Senate on Wednesday endorsed a regulation handed earlier by parliament.

The Senate gave its blessing by 154 to 105 votes for adjustments to the penal code in Spain, the place abortions can be found at no cost within the public well being service by the 14th week of being pregnant.

The authorized adjustments imply that anybody harassing a girl going into an abortion clinic will probably be committing a criminal offense that may be punished with as much as one yr in jail.

Spain’s authorities, led by the center-left Socialist authorities, proposed the regulation final yr and lawmakers accredited it in September.

In the Senate, as in parliament, the adjustments have been opposed by right-of-center political groupings.

They argued that the alterations flew within the face of the constitutional proper to free speech and the best to assemble.

Anti-abortion teams mentioned their gatherings outdoors abortion clinics have been organized to wish and supply assist to the ladies.

The nationwide Association of Accredited Clinics for Pregnancy Termination says that greater than 100 instances of harassment are reported outdoors clinics every year.