Spain deploys more police after lorry drivers’ strike over fuel prices

Spain’s authorities says it’s going to mobilise greater than 23,000 law enforcement officials to crack down on a lorry drivers’ strike towards rising gas costs.

Quite a few drivers have been blamed for attacking different colleagues who haven’t supported the walkout.

Rocks have allegedly been thrown at lorries on Spanish roads, whereas cargo tarps have reportedly been torn and tires punctured.

Transport Minister Raquel Sánchez has claimed {that a} group of far-right extremists is “bent on blackmailing this country”.

“This violent behaviour is not representative of the transport sector,” Sánchez mentioned. “We are aware [of the difficulties over fuel prices], but we won’t give in to this blackmail.”

Police throughout Spain have been ordered to make sure that the supply of important items and providers is maintained, the Interior Ministry mentioned.

The open-ended strike, which started Monday, has not been supported by Spain’s important transport commerce unions nor its street haulage federations.

Lorry drivers have complained that the rising price of diesel gas and power and left them in a “catastrophic” state of affairs.

The authorities says these concerned within the strike are a minority of the nation’s lorry drivers.

The walkout has threatened to disrupt nationwide provide chains, with some companies reporting shortages of recent produce resembling milk and fish.

During their protest, lorry drivers have additionally slowed visitors by driving slowly in convoys.