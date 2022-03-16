Spain eases corn import controls as war threatens feed shortage

“We have taken an important step in lifting these import restrictions,” Agriculture Minister Luis Planas stated after the weekly cupboard assembly, including it might “ensure supplies” for livestock breeders involved by war-related shortages.

Spain is a significant purchaser of corn for cattle feed, 1 / 4 of which it usually purchases from Ukraine, the world’s fourth-largest grain exporter.

But provides have been jeopardised by the conflict, with Madrid urgent Brussels to ease restrictions on imports from Latin America resulting from pesticide residues that are restricted inside the European Union.

On Friday, the European Commission agreed to permit a short lived easing of the foundations for EU member states with a purpose to ease feed shortages.

Last yr, Ukraine provided Spain with almost 1.9 million tonnes of maize which is essential for its livestock sector, one of many largest in Europe.

Many worldwide organisations have expressed alarm in latest days over the influence of the conflict in Ukraine — also known as Europe’s bread basket due to its huge grain exports — on international meals provides.

Most grains produced in Ukraine are exported in the summertime and autumn.

Last week, the UN’s World Food Programme warned that the longer the battle continued, the extra exports could be affected, with a selected influence on Africa.

