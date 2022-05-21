Spain eases Covid entry for unvaccinated tourists

Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto on Thursday May nineteenth confirmed that it gained’t be lengthy earlier than unvaccinated non-EU/Schengen nationals shall be allowed to journey to Spain for non-essential causes corresponding to tourism, visiting pals or household or spending time in a second dwelling in Spain.

“It’s a matter of days before we eliminate a restriction that could be discouraging tourists from outside the European Union from visiting us,” Reyes advised Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

“And that is that we are going to stop requiring the vaccination certificate and allow them to enter with a negative test”.

Maroto then said that this must be a PDIA take a look at, which in Spain refers to each PCR and antigen checks. If it’s a adverse PCR or comparable take a look at (NAAT-type take a look at) it will need to have been issued lower than 72 hours previous to arrival in Spain, or if it’s a adverse antigen take a look at, lower than 24 hours earlier than arriving in Spain.

The shock announcement comes simply days after Spanish well being authorities determined to extend the ban on non-essential travel for unvaccinated non-EU holidaymakers until June 15th.

Spain’s present Covid-19 journey restrictions solely permit in third-country vacationers corresponding to Britons, Americans or Indians who’ve been absolutely vaccinated (together with a booster shot if preliminary vaccination was greater than 9 months earlier than journey) and people who have recovered from Covid-19 prior to now six months.

But for virtually the whole thing of the pandemic, unvaccinated non-EU vacationers have been unable to journey to Spain, with solely distinctive causes for journey allowed.

Reyes’ feedback happened when requested by the Onda Cero interviewer when all of Spain’s Covid-19 travel restrictions will be lifted, as there are nonetheless different measures in locations corresponding to masks sporting on public transport (together with planes) and proof of vaccination, testing or restoration.

“There’s a degree of safety with travel that we have to preserve. We’re still co-existing with the pandemic but that doesn’t mean that we haven’t been gradually lifting restrictions,” Maroto argued.

The minister spoke of permitting unvaccinated non-EU holidaymakers in quickly as being one other means of boosting the nation’s recovering tourism business, including that her ministry was placing the ending touches to the laws, which shall be authorised within the coming days.

Numerous EU/Schengen nations have already lifted all their Covid-19 journey restrictions, together with Greece and Austria most just lately, in addition to Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Sweden and Switzerland.

Other nations corresponding to France and Italy, Spain’s rivals within the tourism stakes, have additionally already allowed unvaccinated third-country vacationers in with proof of a adverse Covid-19 take a look at for greater than a month now.