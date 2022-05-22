Spain experiences record-breaking heatwave for May

On Sunday afternoon, the climate company had warnings of excessive temperatures in place throughout 17 Spanish areas.

According to Reuters , folks within the south of the nation “waved fans, glugged water and splashed themselves at fountains” on Saturday because the heatwave descended on the area.

On Friday, the town of Jaén in Andalucía, southern Spain, recorded a temperature of 40.3 levels Celsius.

In a tweet, the Spanish climate company mentioned that, within the case of Jaén, temperatures have been as much as 16 levels Celsius (60.8 levels Fahrenheit) greater than the typical for the time of yr.