Spain experiences record-breaking heatwave for May
On Sunday afternoon, the climate company had warnings of excessive temperatures in place throughout 17 Spanish areas.
On Friday, the town of Jaén in Andalucía, southern Spain, recorded a temperature of 40.3 levels Celsius.
In a tweet, the Spanish climate company mentioned that, within the case of Jaén, temperatures have been as much as 16 levels Celsius (60.8 levels Fahrenheit) greater than the typical for the time of yr.
In the remainder of the peninsula temperatures have been at the very least 7 levels Celsius (44.6 levels Fahrenheit) greater than the traditional common, the company added.
An AEMET spokesperson, Ruben del Campo, mentioned: “This episode is very unusual for mid-May and could be one of the most intense episodes in the last 20 years.”
The early hours of Saturday morning have been “extraordinarily warm” for the time of yr throughout a lot of the middle and south of Spain, in response to AEMET.
In many locations, temperatures within the early morning didn’t drop beneath 25 levels Celsius (77 levels Fahrenheit) — one thing the climate company mentioned “is practically unheard of in the peninsula in May.”
AEMET additionally mentioned that the town of Segovia had skilled its first ever “tropical night” in May, outlined as an evening the place temperatures don’t fall beneath 20 levels Celsius (68 levels Fahrenheit).