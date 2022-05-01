Spain extends land border closure with Morocco by 15 days

The public agency has reduce the variety of prepare in circulation by a median of 10 %, a spokesman for Metro de Madrid stated,

During rush hour the variety of trains was lowered by 4 %, that means 311 will flow into as a substitute of 324 earlier than, he added.

“The exorbitant price of energy has forced Metro to take measures that will mean savings in the daily costs that the company has to face every day,” the spokesman stated.

The firm stated the discount will solely enhance wait occasions by “a few extra seconds” and won’t result in overcrowding as a result of passenger visitors stays decrease than earlier than the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With over 300 stations, Madrid’s metro is likely one of the largest in Europe, connecting the complete metropolis and a part of the suburbs.

Spain like different European nations is scuffling with hovering costs for gasoline and energy, pushed increased by rising demand because of the financial restoration from the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Metro de Madrid stated its every day electrical energy invoice has jumped to €800,000 ($847,000) from €120,000 beforehand.

The firm’s energy invoice in February hit 12.2 million euros, in comparison with 3.4 million euros throughout the identical month final 12 months, the spokesman stated.

But client group FACUA stated the leap in energy prices was only a “pretext” to scale back service, which can encourage the usage of automobiles and generate extra air air pollution.

The conservative regional authorities of Madrid, which owns the corporate that runs the metro service, has dominated out elevating fares.