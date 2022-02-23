Spain extends post-Brexit UK driving licence validity until April 30th

The Spanish authorities has permitted one other two-month extension to the validity of UK licences in Spain, a number of days after UK Ambassador for Spain Hugh Elliott introduced he had requested an extended grace interval because the February twenty eighth deadline neared.

“Following the Ambassador’s message last week we are pleased to let you know that yesterday the Spanish Government confirmed an extension of the current grace period for the recognition of UK driving licences,” the UK Embassy in Madrid wrote in a Facebook message.

“That means that those of you who were living in Spain before January 1st 2021 can continue to drive in Spain with your valid UK driving licence until April 30th 2022,” the British Embassy defined.

“If you moved to Spain after January 1st 2021, your licence shall be recognised for six months from the date you obtained residence, or till April thirtieth 2022, whichever is later.

“For these of you who registered your intention to alternate your licence with the DGT earlier than December thirtieth 2020, however haven’t but carried out so, you’ve gotten till April thirtieth to request an appointment.

The information will give some respite to UK licence holders in Spain, however the UK Embassy continues to recommend that individuals ought to make the mandatory preparations to take the take a look at if it’s crucial that they proceed to drive, no matter whether or not a deal is reached or not.

“I recognise that for language reasons this is not an option for many of you,” HMA Hugh Elliott said final Thursday, in relation to the truth that the sensible driving examination in Spain is with a Spanish-speaking driving examiner and might’t be carried out in English.

The overwhelming majority of EU international locations have been capable of attain a take care of the United Kingdom over the popularity and simple alternate of driving licences post-Brexit, however Spain stays an outlier.

“I can’t go into the details of the negotiations, but I can say that they are ongoing, there are regular meetings and there’s a strong will on both sides to reach an agreement,” the British Ambassador added.

“This process is of course taking much longer than we’d hoped and of course that creates anxiety for you, I know.”

It is unclear but if any future settlement could be useful simply to British residents who’re protected below the Withdrawal Agreement or different UK licence holders who’ve moved or will transfer to Spain to develop into residents after Brexit got here into pressure on January 1st 2021.

Unless Spain has a bilateral settlement with a 3rd nation for the popularity and alternate of licences, most non-EU driving licence holders have six months from their arrival in Spain to make use of their overseas licences (some want an international driving permit from the very beginning).

After that, they’ve to sit down idea and sensible checks and get a Spanish licence from scratch. In the worst case state of affairs for UK licence holders, they might solely have to sit down the sensible and never the idea, though this might be in Spanish.

The scenario described on this article doesn’t apply to British vacationers with UK licences visiting Spain who’re for instance renting a automotive throughout their holidays.

The points have an effect on UK licence holders who’re residents in Spain.

