Spain eyes crackdown on video game ‘loot boxes’

An more and more widespread characteristic in lots of video video games, “loot boxes” are caches of digital weapons and tools which a participant should buy to extend their prowess or standing inside the sport.

But not all bins include helpful instruments and avid gamers can solely see what’s

inside after paying, prompting widespread criticism for encouraging behaviour much like that related to playing.

“We have drawn up a very specific law which we will present in the coming days” that can regulate the sale of such content material, Spain’s Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzon informed Radiocable.

“It is like gambling… because it involves compulsive consumption

behaviour which provokes a series of issues for players, from stress to

financial bankruptcy,” he informed the impartial radio station.

“At the end of the day, these are sums which pile up and can lead to

gambling addiction,” Garzon mentioned.

Such options had been aimed above all “at the under-18 age group, where in

2021, up to 30 percent admitted they had paid significant amounts of money to obtain such rewards” inside a sport, he mentioned, citing well being ministry statistics.

The age scores for such video games “don’t take into account the danger posed by this feature, so parents could buy a game for a 13-year-old, for example, without being aware it includes an element which, in real life, could not be bought by anyone under 18,” he defined.

‘Predatory’

In April, PEGI, the European physique that points age scores for video video games, launched a labelling change that requires gaming firms to say if a sport consists of “paid random items” – a type of optionally available in-game purchases.

Many different nations have additionally been battling the controversial

query of “loot boxes” though few have taken steps to control them.

On June 2nd, 20 European client teams threw their weight behind a

Norwegian Consumer Council (NCC) report on loot bins that described them as “exploitative and predatory”, with the teams demanding higher regulation of the online game business.

“The sale and presentation of loot boxes often involve exploiting consumers through predatory mechanisms, fostering addiction, targeting vulnerable consumer groups and more,” the NCC’s head of digital coverage Finn Myrstad mentioned in an announcement.

Gaming firms usually used “highly problematic practises to increase their own revenue” by options that “manipulate consumers to spend large sums of money through aggressive marketing, exploitation of cognitive biases, and misleading probabilities”, the report discovered.

In Europe, solely Belgium and the Netherlands have banned loot bins after instantly associating them with playing.

In an announcement issued in response to the federal government’s transfer, the Spanish

Association of Video Games (AEVI) mentioned it “rejects any association with

gambling” and insisted on the sector’s proper to “self-regulation”.