Spain finds hundreds of stuffed endangered animals in shed

The Civil Guard mentioned the personal assortment, estimated to be price almost 29 million euros, was found in a shed in Betera, close to Valencia in jap Spain.

Among the 1,090 animals seized, 405 are categorized as protected, endangered or extinct, together with the scimitar-horned oryx as soon as present in components of Africa.

A stuffed Bengal tiger, thought of close to extinction, was additionally discovered, together with cheetahs, lynxes, polar bears, white rhinos and 198 elephant tusks.

The Civil Guard mentioned on Sunday it was the nation’s “largest haul of nationally-protected taxidermied animals and one of the largest in Europe”.

The proprietor of the gathering is underneath investigation for smuggling and several other environmental crimes.