Spain impounds another yacht linked to a Russian oligarch

The Spanish newspaper El País reported that the yacht seized is called Valerie, which it linked to Rostec defence agency chief Sergei Chemezov, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We have immobilised temporarily a yacht in Barcelona belonging to one of the main Russian oligarchs,” Sánchez instructed la Sexta, including “others were to come.”

The superyacht named Valerie is value $140 million (€128 million) and is 85 metres lengthy, the premier stated with out giving different particulars.

Yachts are among the many property of oligarchs focused by sanctions imposed by the United States and European Union following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chemezov options prominently on the sanctions lists. He has beforehand been sanctioned by the United States in 2014 and by the UK in 2020 over his involvement in Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes arms with Rostec Corporation CEO Sergei Chemezov throughout their assembly on the Kremlin in Moscow on August 2, 2016. (Photo by Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / varied sources / AFP)

My Solaris, the €500 million superyacht of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, left Barcelona on March eleventh and its crew are actually trying to dock at a port additional East the place the vessel won’t be seized by authorities.

READ ALSO: How much influence does Russia have over Spain?