Spain impounds third yacht linked to Russian oligarch

The 135-metre lengthy yacht, the Crescent, can not depart the northeastern port of Tarragona whereas the police decide if it “belongs or is under the control of” somebody on the EU sanctions checklist, it mentioned in a press release.

The yacht reportedly belongs to Igor Sechin, the top of Russia’s oil big Rosneft and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Crescent has been docked in Tarragona, a port metropolis some 95 kilometres (60 miles) down the coast from Barcelona, since November.

It requested permission to depart the port on March 4th however didn’t set sail, the ministry mentioned.

Sechin is on the European Union’s checklist of Russian tycoons focused by sanctions imposed by the European Union following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February twenty fourth.

Spanish authorities on Tuesday impounded a yacht known as Lady Anastasia on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca which reportedly belongs to Russian tycoon Alexander Mikheev, the top of weapons exporting group Rosoboronexport.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez introduced Monday throughout a TV interview that police had impounded an 85-metre-long yacht in Barcelona.

That yacht is called Valeria and it belongs to Sergei Chemezov, who heads Russian defence agency Rostec.

The authorities in Italy and France have additionally impounded yachts with hyperlinks to Russian oligarchs as a part of Europe’s efforts to strain Putin to drag again from Ukraine.