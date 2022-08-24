Spain introduced video surveillance in slaughterhouses, an EU first

Video surveillance guaranteeing animals are handled humanely earlier than being killed is now necessary in Spanish slaughterhouses.

The authorities in Moncloa introduced this new rule on Tuesday, claiming it was the primary of its form within the European Union.

“This rule puts Spain at the forefront of Europe in this area and, as well as ensuring the welfare of animals during their passage through abattoirs, it also improves food safety guarantees for consumers,” stated Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzon.

The measure was authorized at Tuesday’s cupboard assembly and can now be pushed shortly by way of parliament for approval.

It has already been agreed with the trade, authorities spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez advised a press convention.

“We will be the first country in the European Union to have a compulsory video surveillance system in abattoirs,” stated the patron affairs ministry of Pedro Sanchez’s left-wing authorities.

Guillermo Moreno, government director of Equalia, an NGO that lobbied for the reform, advised AFP he was happy with what he referred to as “a necessary and important first step to raise animal welfare standards in abattoirs”.

He added that England, Scotland and Israel had already launched the measure of their slaughterhouses.

Under the Spanish guidelines, butcheries shall be required to retain the video photos for later verification by the authorities.

“Large butcheries have one year to implement the new standard”, with smaller operations granted two years, the ministry stated.