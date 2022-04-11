Spain investigates private taxidermy collection with more than 1,000 animals

toggle caption Spanish Civil Guard

Spanish Civil Guard

The Spanish Civil Guard says it’s investigating an individual who owned a non-public taxidermy assortment with greater than 1,000 animals, together with some which might be protected or extinct species.

Species of cheetah, leopard, polar bear, rhinoceros, together with practically 200 ivory elephant tusks, had been among the many intensive assortment, valued at 29 million euros — greater than $31 million.

Officials recognized 1,090 stuffed animals in two warehouses that cowl greater than 50,000 sq. meters in Bétera, a city north of Valencia, Spain. Of the animals, 405 are thought-about protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

toggle caption Spanish Civil Guard

Spanish Civil Guard

Among the gathering was a minimum of one Scimitar oryx, which was declared extinct by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2000. The practically extinct Bengal tiger and addax, which is a white antelope, are additionally among the many assortment.

Next, the Civil Guard says brokers will examine whether or not any documentation justifies the possession of the taxidermied animals.