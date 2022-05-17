Spain-Morocco land borders reopen for the first time in two years

The land borders between Morocco and the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla have reopened for the primary time in over two years.

Queues of individuals and site visitors gathered at Tarajal and Beni Enzar to witness the reopening at midnight.

The EU’s solely land borders with Africa have lengthy been closed as a result of COVID-19 pandemic and a diplomatic disaster between Madrid and Rabat.

Crossings have been initially restricted to residents of Europe’s passport-free Schengen space and their relations and will probably be expanded to cross-border employees by the tip of May.

Melilla regional President Eduardo de Castro advised Spanish state radio RNE that it might take “several months” for customs controls to be re-established.

Ferry site visitors between the 2 neighbouring nations resumed a number of weeks in the past on 12 April.

Spain and Morocco have moved to fix relations after a years-long dispute over the disputed area of Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony annexed by Morocco in 1976.

The row escalated when Madrid allowed the chief of Western Sahara’s pro-independence motion to be treated for COVID-19 at a Spanish hospital.

In retaliation, Morocco appeared to ease border controls at Ceuta in May 2021, allowing thousands of migrants to cross into Spain.

But tensions started to thaw earlier this yr after Spain backed Morocco’s plan to grant extra autonomy to Western Sahara.

The native economies on either side of the fences rely closely on the crossings of products and employees.