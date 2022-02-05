Spain: MP’s voting error on key labour reform sparks political storm

A conservative MP’s weird voting error, which allowed the left-wing authorities to save lots of its labour market reform on the final minute, precipitated a political storm in Spain on Friday, with the opposition contemplating taking the matter to courtroom.

An “abuse of power” and an “unforgivable democratic error”: that is how the right-wing Popular Party described the vote that allowed the Spanish Congress to validate this emblematic textual content on Thursday, by 175 votes to 174.

In a letter revealed on Friday, Casero mentioned that he had been instructed that he wouldn’t be allowed to vote for the reform, however that he needed to vote in opposition to it.

The Conservative MP, who was unwell and voting remotely, mentioned he realised he had made a mistake when he obtained his digital voting “certificate”. He then went to the Parliament to ask to vote once more, with out success.

“The president was informed before the start of the vote that a deputy wanted to exercise his right, by voting in person, because there had been a problem with the electronic voting system,” insisted Popular Party chief Pablo Casado.

“The rules of the Congress clearly state that in this type of situation”, the Parliament’s governing physique “must meet to take a decision”, Casado insisted, assuring that in “other cases” much like this, the vote had been “cancelled”.

In addition to the voting error, different uncommon occasions marked Thursday’s vote, which passed off in opposition to a backdrop of excessive stress as the federal government did not win the assist of a few of its conventional allies, such because the Catalan pro-independence group ERC.

Two deputies from the small right-wing Union of the People of Navarre (UPN) opposed the textual content, though they’d pledged to vote for it – in accordance with their get together’s directions, a “betrayal” denounced by the left.

At the essential second of the announcement of the outcome, the president of the Congress, the socialist Meritxell Batet, said within the hemicycle the rejection of the reform, earlier than altering her thoughts. This reversal was greeted with dismay by the opposition and aid by the federal government.

‘Trumpist’ manoeuvre

The adoption of the reform, meant to scale back the precariousness of the labour market, was one of many situations set by Brussels for the fee of a part of the European restoration plan, of which Madrid is without doubt one of the important beneficiaries with €140 billion.

Negotiated for months by the federal government, this textual content got here into power on 1 January as a part of an settlement sealed with employers and unions. But it needed to get the inexperienced mild from Congress so as to be definitively validated.

In the aftermath of this turbulent vote, the Popular Party promised to “fight to the bitter end” to have the vote invalidated.

Alberto Casero, the 43-year-old MP on the coronary heart of the scandal, who was beforehand unknown to most people, has grow to be the article of a lot mockery on social networks, the place some have sarcastically elevated him to the rank of hero of the left.

The Socialist Party (PSOE) denounced an “overreaction” and suggested the Popular Party – which initially referred to a “computer error” – “to teach its members to vote electronically”.

“There has never been a technical failure in electronic voting, never,” Adriana Lastra, deputy secretary-general of the PSOE, insisted at a press convention, denouncing a “Trumpist” manoeuvre by the PP – in reference to the allegations of fraud made by Donald Trump within the 2020 US elections.

For Javier Pérez Royo, a professor of constitutional regulation on the University of Seville, there may be nearly no likelihood of the textual content being re-voted and of the courts taking on the difficulty.

The MP “would have to be able to show that there was really an error in the way the system worked and that seems impossible. It is a system that has been used hundreds of times with the pandemic,” he mentioned on La Sexta tv.