‘Spain needs to change its ways’: Scientists warn over worsening drought

Spain and Portugal are being hit with excessive drought this winter as a result of lack of rain in January, which was the second driest January since 2000 on the Iberian Peninsula, in keeping with the meteorological businesses of the 2 nations.

The coming months will likely be essential in the case of establishing the drought’s medium and long-term evolution. “If the rain situation does not change radically in March and April, all the hydrographic basins will be hit by drought, and water restrictions will have to begin to be applied to irrigation,” Olcina advised Información.

He additionally mentioned nationwide and regional governments aren’t doing sufficient to spotlight the significance of the scenario. They “must change the narrative around water and explain it to citizens,” he mentioned. “It must be planned from the sustainable management of demand, and not from the continued idea of supply, which has been the traditional paradigm developed in our country.”

“We have to be aware that new [water] transfers in Spain will no longer be possible, and that maintaining existing ones, in some cases, is going to be complicated due to climate change.”

So far 2022 is the second driest yr prior to now century, one thing that’s worrying farmers throughout the nation.

The areas in Spain which are being worst affected by the drought are the south of the Iberian Peninsula, such because the Guadalquivir river, the Mediterranean and Atlantic basins in Andalucía, the Guadiana river on the Spain-Portugal border, the Miño river and the basins of Catalonia.

Recently the outdated city of Aceredo in Galicia’s province of Ourense remerged from a reservoir. The village was intentionally flooded and submerged underwater in 1992, however each few years this eerie pueblo reappears when water ranges are low.

Spain’s water reservoirs are at present solely at 44 % capability.

When requested whether or not we may anticipate restrictions in water consumption in Spain this summer time, Olcina mentioned it was unlikely besides in cities which have a poorly designed consuming water administration system – people who don’t have storage tanks to face up to 3 or 4 months with out rain.

This happens particularly in cities within the inside of the nation that rely upon rainwater that reacher rivers of aquifers. Restrictions in water consumption are already being introduced in components of Andalucía and “the city of Ávila is beginning to be concerned with the situation,” Olcina mentioned.

