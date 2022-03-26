Spain, Portugal get ‘special treatment’ from EU leaders to keep power prices down

Spain and Portugal received the fitting Friday to take momentary, unilateral measures which will buck EU electrical energy market guidelines in an effort to ease stress on energy costs.

The determination got here on the finish of a drawn-out EU leaders’ summit, the place the topic of power — how the EU buys it and the way a lot it pays for it — saved leaders speaking late into Friday.

”The Iberian peninsula has a really particular state of affairs … with a excessive load of renewables and with only a few interconnections,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated at her concluding press convention, stressing that these particularities drive exceptionally excessive electrical energy costs within the area.

According to the final conclusions accredited by EU leaders on the summit, the Commission will “urgently assess the compatibility of emergency temporary measures in the electricity market notified by Member States.” Brussels will make it possible for EU governments do not take unfair benefit of any measures adopted.

The leaders additionally agreed, for the primary time, to collectively buy fuel — an try to make use of their collective market energy to drive down costs.

The EU’s present electrical energy system pegs the value of energy to the most costly gasoline wanted to satisfy demand. Lately, that’s been fuel, and that’s led to persistently excessive energy costs. The state of affairs acquired even worse due to Europe’s strikes to wind down fuel imports from Russia, a key provider of power to the Continent.

Some leaders, particularly these from Southern Europe, have been pushing on the summit for extra everlasting modifications to the market construction — similar to “unbundling” fuel from the market or placing a cap on electrical energy or fuel costs. But these makes an attempt confronted unyielding opposition from international locations like Germany and the Netherlands, that are strongly towards market interventions.

Since discovering a everlasting answer for the entire bloc proved not possible, Madrid and Lisbon pushed for momentary permission to introduce some measures on their very own. At a joint press convention, Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated they have been “satisfied” with the results of the talks, including that they might current their nationwide measures subsequent week.

The European Commission will now look at how the bloc’s power market capabilities, angling to seek out extra everlasting options by May 2022.

Paola Tamma contributed reporting.