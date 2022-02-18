Spain proposes changes to unpopular new social security taxes for self-employed

Spain’s Social Security Ministry has proposed a brand new model of its social safety cost quota system for the self-employed after their preliminary proposals in January had been roundly criticised.

Spain’s self-employed staff – often called autonomós in Spanish – already pay the best month-to-month social safety charges within the EU and have complained for years that the system is unfair. These month-to-month charges, which at present run as much as a most of €294 a month after two years as self-employed, are separate from earnings tax.

The new contributions system proposed in mid-January by Minister of Social Security José Luis Escrivá has been rejected by self-employed unions and lots of autónomos, because it may see them paying double the amount that freelancers in France and Germany pay and triple that of those in the UK.

Escrivá had suggested a system consisting of 13 different tax contribution brackets based on ‘real earnings’, from those that earn lower than €600 a month to those that make greater than €4,050 a month.

The new mannequin would have launched a minimal month-to-month contribution of €184 for low-earning autónomos and as much as €1,267 for the highest earners.

This can be completed regularly over a interval of eight years, so from 2023 to 2031 minimal earners would see their month-to-month tax contributions drop yr after yr, whereas excessive earners would see them rise yr on yr.

Escrivá mentioned on Friday that after learning the unfavorable response from self-employed unions, “substantial modifications have been made with respect to the latest proposals, in response to the different requests of the social partners”.

The new proposals

Hoping to get unions onside, the Ministry for Social Security have promised – verbally, however not but in writing – that web earnings will probably be redefined, and that a few of the expensive bills many self-employed staff face will now be allowed as deductions.

As for social safety contributions, the brand new plans have already been criticised as they modify contributions on the decrease and higher finish of the earnings spectrum in what’s perceived to be a non-progressive approach: it now proposes a €30 improve to €214 a month for the bottom self-employed earners, these incomes beneath €700 a month, and a €276 discount to €991 a month for the best earners.

So the tweaked proposal is barely higher for increased earners (however nonetheless very excessive) and barely worse for the bottom earners.

Cuts for top earners

The newest plans decrease the month-to-month social safety contribution for top earners to €991.44 from €1,267 as initially proposed.

Middle earners

The bulk of the reductions, nevertheless, will come within the center earners bracket (those that earn between €900 and €1,500 a month) the place a big portion of Spain’s self-employed workforce sits.

It is believed that the total particulars of the brand new proposals, together with the rejigging of the contributions, will probably be shared with self-employed organisations subsequent Monday however sources say it’s believed self-employed staff with a “real income” under €1,125 monthly will contribute €264; these incomes as much as €1,300 monthly will contribute €316 month-to-month (€36 lower than initially proposed), and staff with an actual earnings of €1,500 monthly will face a €392 month-to-month payment (€21 lower than beforehand thought).

Lower earners and first-timers

It is believed those that fall within the €700 – €900 monthly quota part will keep a month-to-month payment of €245, and that some exceptions for brand new self-employed staff will probably be stored: in case you are a first-time freelancer, for instance, there are some reductions – €60 monthly for the primary yr, €143.10 monthly from months 13 to 18, €200.30 monthly from 19 months to 2 years, and the identical quantity up till 3 years.

Unions nonetheless not blissful

Yet unions are reportedly sad that lowest earners will, beneath the tweaked proposals, see a rise in contributions, whereas the very high earners will see a lower. “It is an insufficient proposal”, mentioned Eduardo Abad, president of UPTA. “We want there to be substantial savings for the self-employed… the upper brackets are the ones that have to make a greater contribution effort so that the lower brackets can reduce theirs,” he added.

Government response

The junior coalition authorities companion, Unidas Podemos, has additionally questioned Escrivá’s revised proposal. Party spokesperson within the Congress of Deputies, Pablo Echenique, mentioned on Twitter: “The initial proposal was already unacceptable. Now they want to lower the fee for the self-employed who earn the most and raise it for the most precarious?”

Self-employed’s social safety contributions are a narrative that appears set to rumble on into 2022.