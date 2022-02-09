Spain recommends that those allergic to other Covid vaccines use Novavax 

Spain’s Public Health Commission has agreed to allocate the brand new Novavax vaccine to “people who had not yet been able to get vaccinated or who have received an incomplete vaccination due to allergies to any of the components of the other available vaccines, or due to medical advice”.

Novavax will due to this fact be aimed toward over-18s with extreme immunosuppression whose our bodies didn’t reply nicely or in any respect to the opposite vaccines administered to them, those that have been suggested in opposition to inoculation by their docs, in addition to anybody else with a really excessive danger of extreme illness after being contaminated with Covid.

The Novavax vaccination will encompass two doses, administered 21 days aside within the affected person’s arm.

The begin date has not but been introduced however a deal to accumulate 2.2 million doses from the EU has already been signed.

The 4 Covid-19 vaccines used thus far in Spain have been Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, though at present solely Pfizer and Moderna are being administered.

The Novavax vaccine – known as Nuvaxovid – is the fifth and final to be authorised to be used within the EU by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and extra lately in Spain by the Spanish Medicines Agency (AEMPS).

The Novavax jab is a protein-based vaccine of the sort used for many years to guard in opposition to many childhood diseases, hepatitis, shingles and different viral infections.

It’s not an Messenger RNA vaccine like Pfizer or Moderna which instructs our cells to make the coronavirus spike protein, however slightly it delivers the spike protein instantly into the physique, after being grown within the lab on a mammalian cell line.

Novavax can also be totally different from the viral vector AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines that work with adenoviruses and use a modified model of a virus (a vector) to additionally ship genetic directions to the physique’s cells.

Data from two giant research confirmed the Nuvaxovid vaccine has an efficacy fee of round 90 p.c.

Novavax stands out for being the primary Covid-19 serum created from recombinant proteins in opposition to this virus, identical to the so-called “Spanish vaccine” Hipra, which is in its closing phases of trials.

One of the benefits Novavax provides is that it may be saved, dealt with and distributed at fridge temperature, between 2 and eight levels celsius.

According to the World Health Organisation, “it is impossible to compare vaccines head-to-head due to the different approaches taken in designing the respective studies, but overall, all of the vaccines that have achieved WHO Emergency Use Listing are highly effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalisation due to COVID-19”.

Although protected for the overwhelming majority of the inhabitants, earlier Covid-19 vaccines have been linked to very uncommon however probably extreme uncomfortable side effects, together with acute immune reactions, coronary heart irritation and blood clots.

As the Novavax vaccine comprises a protein discovered on the floor of Covid-19 virus, the affected person’s immune system instantly produces pure defences, each antibodies and T cells. Therefore when confronted with any potential future publicity to the virus, the physique might instantly recognise its entry and generate the identical antibodies.

As for Novavax’s uncomfortable side effects, these acknowledged by the EMA are “generally mild or moderate and disappear a couple of days after vaccination”.

The commonest problems don’t differ an excessive amount of from these recognized of the opposite accessible serums: fatigue, muscle, joint or headache ache, discomfort within the injection space and typically nausea or vomiting.

Although protein vaccines are usually not but getting used extensively the world over, information from scientific trials look promising thus far, reflecting robust safety with fewer side-effect circumstances on the whole.

The largest drawback Novavax vaccine faces at present is one in all provide, with solely a fraction of the two billion doses promised to nations around the globe delivered thus far in 2022 and delays in shipments to the EU hampering the rollout.