Spain reduces validity of antigen tests for travellers from 48 to 24 hours 

Spanish well being authorities have determined that worldwide arrivals who get examined for Covid-19 through an antigen check with the intention to journey to Spain can have a shorter window of time wherein to get examined.

This at the moment consists of unvaccinated travellers from EU/EEA nations in addition to Spanish residents and nationals who haven’t had any Covid-19 vaccine doses, and several other third-country classes regarding important journey. Unvaccinated travellers from nearly all of non-EU/EEA nations can not go to Spain.

Up till now, Spain’s guidelines relating to detrimental antigen assessments required travellers to get examined inside 48 hours earlier than arriving in Spain.

But from Tuesday February 1st 2022, “solely detrimental Covid assessments obtained inside the 24 hours previous to arrival in Spain will probably be thought-about legitimate and supplied that they’re assessments included within the record widespread fast antigen detection check for Covid-19, revealed by the European Commission and primarily based on Council Recommendation 2021/C 24/01″, explains Spain’s Health Ministry in an announcement.

You can discover detailed details about these EU-approved assessments revealed by the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Products here and the EU Monitor here, however shopping for an antigen check from a good pharmacy or an airport testing level ought to guarantee these requirements are met.

If the antigen check has a CE marking, it meets the minimal efficiency necessities of ≥ 90 % sensitivity and ≥ 97 % specificity and has been validated by a minimum of one Member State, it will likely be accepted by Spanish border authorities.

The Covid certificates which exhibits your detrimental antigen check has to incorporate the date of the check for it to be accepted by border officers. All worldwide arrivals in Spain additionally must fill in a health control form earlier than visiting Spain.

NAAT or PCR assessments are additionally accepted for journey to Spain and Spanish authorities will proceed to think about them as legitimate detrimental assessments which were obtained 72 hours earlier than arrival in Spain.