Spain registers 4,500 Ukraine refugees since Russian invasion: Migration minister

About 4,500 Ukrainian refugees have been registered in Spain since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, however the actual quantity is way increased, Spain’s Migration Minister Jose Luis Escriva mentioned on Thursday.

More than 3 million folks have fled the battle in Ukraine in what the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) referred to as Europe’s worst refugee disaster since World War Two.

“It is difficult to know the real number of refugees because many go directly to their families here in Spain without registering with the authorities,” the minister mentioned.

The majority of European nations have supplied to absorb refugees up to now weeks to assist alleviate the strain on Ukraine’s neighbors because the battle between Russia and Ukraine continues.

Poland has taken in additional than 1.8 million Ukrainians up to now whereas Romania and Moldova have registered 435,432 and 337,215, respectively, following the invasion.

The UN estimates round 300,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Western Europe for the reason that begin of the battle on February 24.

