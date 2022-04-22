Spain reopens embassy in Kyiv

Spain on Friday reopened its embassy in Kyiv, the federal government stated, the newest European nation to return its diplomats to the Ukrainian capital after Russia invaded the pro-Western nation.

Spain’s diplomatic delegation was evacuated from Kyiv to Poland the day after Russia invaded on February 24.

But on Friday afternoon, a delegation led by Spain’s ambassador to Ukraine, Silvia Cortes, reopened the embassy with “the support of special police forces,” the inside ministry stated in a press release.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated earlier this week the embassy would open “in the coming days.”

The reopening follows Sanchez’s go to to Kyiv Thursday the place he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sanchez introduced that Madrid would send 200 tons of military equipment to Ukraine, double what it has despatched to this point.

Sanchez additionally stated that Spain would make dozens of consultants from its justice ministry accessible to the International Criminal Court to assist examine “alleged war crimes committed in Ukraine.”

Various Western nations, together with France, Britain and Italy, have both reopened their embassies in Kyiv or introduced an imminent return.

