Spain says ‘nothing to hide,’ vows to be transparent in probe of Pegasus spyware use

Spanish authorities are pledging full transparency as they launch inquiries into allegations that the telephones of dozens of supporters of Catalan independence had been hacked with highly effective and controversial spy ware solely bought to authorities businesses.

An inner probe by the nation’s intelligence company, a particular parliamentary fee to share its outcomes, and a separate investigation by Spain’s ombudsman will likely be organized to indicate that central authorities in Madrid have “nothing to hide,” the minister for presidency and relations with parliament, Félix Bolaños, announced on Sunday.

Bolaños also said the government remained committed to negotiations with separatists on the future of the restive northeastern region of Catalonia.

“We want to recover trust by resorting to dialogue and to transparency,” the minister mentioned in Barcelona, following a gathering with the regional chief of the Catalan presidency, Laura Vilagrà.

“The government has a clean conscience and we have nothing to hide,” Bolaños added.

Pere Aragonès, a pro-independence left-wing politician leading Catalonia’s government, said last week that it was putting “on hold” relations with Spain’s nationwide authorities after cybersecurity specialists in Canada revealed “massive political espionage.”

Aragonès accused Spain’s intelligence company, referred to as CNI in Spanish, of the alleged hacking.

Citizen Lab, an specialists group linked to the University of Toronto, mentioned traces of Pegasus and different spy ware by two Israeli firms, NSO Group and Candiru, had been recognized in gadgets of 65 folks, together with elected officers, activists, attorneys, European lawmakers, and others.

Most infiltration came about between 2017, when a banned referendum on Catalan independence induced a deep political disaster in Spain, and led to mid-2020, when Citizen Lab revealed the primary instances of the alleged espionage.

The Spanish authorities has not denied nor confirmed whether or not it makes use of Pegasus or different hard-to-detect spy ware, saying that any surveillance is performed below the supervision of judges.

Rounds of talks between the central authorities in Madrid and Catalan regional authorities have yielded some progress in fixing among the separatists’ long-term grievances, however haven’t resolved the basic problems with Catalonia’s standing inside Spain.

Polling and up to date elections present that the share of Catalans supporting independence grew since final decade’s monetary disaster, however have since 2017 remained divided, with majorities fluctuating not too long ago between these in favor or towards breaking away from Spain.

