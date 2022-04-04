Spain seizes another yacht owned by Russian oligarch close to Putin

“We will do everything to ensure that those who have perpetrated these war crimes do not go unpunished, and therefore appear before the courts… to deal with these alleged cases of (crimes against) humanity, war crimes and why not say it too, genocide,” he mentioned.

“Putin’s unjustified aggression has brought war back to the gates of the European Union”, he advised an financial discussion board in Madrid.

Sánchez is without doubt one of the first European Union leaders to label Russia’s actions in Ukraine a “genocide”.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday additionally referred to as for a world investigation into what he termed a “genocide” carried out by Russian troops in Ukraine.

Ukraine and Western leaders have erupted in outrage over the invention of mass graves and a whole bunch of lifeless individuals in Bucha, a small city northwest of Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky immediately blamed Moscow for the “killings” of civilians.

According to Ukrainian officers, no less than 340 civilians killed by Russian troops have been buried in Bucha to date.

“This is genocide. The elimination of the whole nation and the people,” Zelensky advised the CBS programme Face the Nation, based on a transcript offered by the community on Sunday.

Russia denied the accusations and mentioned Kyiv had staged footage of the corpses.

Spain’s public prosecutor final month opened an inquiry into “serious violations of international humanitarian law” by Russian troops in Ukraine.