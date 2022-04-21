Spain sends 200 tonnes of military material to Ukraine

“This is the largest shipment made until now, more than doubling what we have sent so far,” he informed a joint information convention with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

A Spanish navy ship loaded with the fabric departed a port in Spain on Thursday certain for Poland, from the place the cargo will likely be transported to Ukraine, Sánchez mentioned.

“The ship carries 30 trucks, several special heavy transport vehicles, and 10 small vehicles loaded with the military material that will be transferred to Ukraine,” he added.

Sánchez and his Danish counterpart arrived in Kyiv earlier on Thursday for talks with Zelensky, the newest in a collection of visits by European leaders to point out their assist for Ukraine.

“Shocked to witness the horror and atrocities of Putin’s war on the streets of Borodyanka,” Sánchez tweeted earlier on Thursday after visiting the war-ravaged city exterior of Kyiv with Frederiksen.

Madrid has despatched a few dozen planes to Ukraine carrying “hundreds of tonnes” of weapons and humanitarian provides, Defence Minister Margarita Robles mentioned on Monday.

In one other signal of assist for Kyiv, Sánchez introduced on Monday that Spain would reopen its embassy within the Ukrainian capital “in a few days’ time”.

The embassy suspended exercise the day after the Russian invasion on February 24 for safety causes.

Spain has additionally taken in 134,000 Ukrainians, of whom 64,000 have obtained short-term safety, together with lodging and a piece allow.