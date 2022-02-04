Spain set to offer 100% paid week-long leave to care for family members

Speaking on Thursday at a coverage convention on the Caixa Forum in Seville the place proposals for a brand new nationwide framework on household help was offered, Minister for Social Rights and Agenda Ione Belarra mentioned, “Spain must begin to bring itself into line with other European Union countries and establish a care leave of at least seven days a year per person, which is 100 percent paid.”

“Covid,” she added, “has taught us how important it is to take care of ourselves and to have time to take care of others.”

Belarra outlined her hopes that the coverage would permit flexibility to caregiving, whether or not that be taking a paid time without work work when caring for sick youngsters, or having the time to have the ability to take aged dad and mom to physician and hospital appointments.

The allow will permit a employee to “stay at home caring for their children if they’ve spent all night vomiting or with a high temperature” and general “give peace of mind to families who need to be close to their loved ones”.

Belarra and her authorities colleague Irene Montero, Minister for Equality, hope the Ley de Familias will lengthen paid care depart to 9 days a 12 months for carers travelling exterior their area.

Spanish laws at present permits for 2 days paid care depart, and the proposals would deliver Spanish laws on par with different European nations. The European Union recommends a minimal of 5 days per 12 months.

Crucially, the proposals additionally lengthen the paid depart to incorporate look after any cohabitant, not solely blood family as present laws permits.

The proposal, which can nonetheless need to be permitted by the Spanish Parliament, would additionally permit staff to guide day off even when the member of the family’s situation isn’t critical, as is at present required.