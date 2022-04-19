Spain set to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose to over-80s

“Preliminary results suggest that the immune response with Covid-19 vaccine Hipra may be effective against SARS-CoV-2, including variants of concern such as Omicron,” the European Medicines Agency (EMA) stated in a press release.

Going by the model identify PHH-1V, the Hipra shot will now be scrutinised by the Amsterdam-based EMA, earlier than its maker can apply for full authorisation to be used inside the 27-member bloc.

The EMA didn’t say how lengthy the evaluation would take.

It is being developed by Hipra as a booster vaccine for adults who’ve already been totally vaccinated with a special COVID-19 vaccine.

PHH-1V is a protein-based vaccine “that prepares the body to defend itself” in opposition to Covid-19, the EMA stated.

The vaccine accommodates two sorts of spike proteins, which SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes Covid-19 — makes use of to enter human cells.

When an individual is run the vaccine, their immune system will determine the 2 sorts of spike proteins as overseas after which produce pure defences — antibodies and T-cells — in opposition to them.

“If, later on, the vaccinated person comes into contact with SARS-CoV-2, the immune system will recognise the spike protein on the virus and be prepared to attack it,” the EMA stated.

Covid-19 infections are once more surging in elements of the world, blamed notably on the unfold of the extremely transmissible BA.2 variant of Omicron.

The EU regulator has to this point accredited 5 Covid vaccines to be used within the EU — Pfizer and Moderna, which use messenger RNA know-how, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, which use viral vector know-how, and Novavax, which relies on a spike protein produced in a laboratory.