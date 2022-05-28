Spain to appeal 2023 Rugby World Cup ban

Spain are to launch an enchantment in opposition to being thrown out of the 2023 Rugby World Cup for fielding an ineligible participant in the course of the qualifying phases, officers introduced Friday.

On May 5, an impartial judicial committee dominated Spain had breached a World Rugby eligibility regulation by fielding Gavin van den Berg in two qualification matches.

The sanction imposed by the committee included a positive and factors deduction which means Spain had now not certified for subsequent yr’s World Cup in France.

Friday’s assertion from World Rugby mentioned a three-strong panel would contemplate the enchantment, with “the hearing date to be confirmed in due course”.

South African-born prop van den Berg, who has been enjoying in Spain since 2018, featured in two qualifiers in opposition to the Netherlands in 2020 and 2021 however was deemed to not have served the three years of residency wanted to develop into eligible underneath World Rugby guidelines.

What makes this case all of the extra outstanding is that Spain, Romania and Belgium had been all sanctioned in 2018 for fielding ineligible gamers, paving the best way for Russia to qualify for the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Spain’s livid gamers responded to their newest expulsion by releasing a press release distancing themselves from all of the “lies and inefficiency” of their nationwide federation.

As issues stand, Spain have been changed in subsequent yr’s version by Romania.

Portugal — the staff Spain beat to seal their place at France 2023 — have taken the spot vacated by Romania within the last qualification occasion happening in November.