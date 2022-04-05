Spain to expel around 25 Russian diplomats following Bucha massacre

The 78-meter-long yacht named Tango was impounded on the Mediterranean port of Palma de Mallorca by Spanish police in coordination with US federal brokers, Spain’s Guardia Civil police pressure stated in a press release.

The Tango, value over €90 million ($99 million), belongs to Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, the pinnacle of conglomerate Renova Group who’s “very close” to Putin, the assertion added.

Renova and another Russian corporations have been added to a US sanctions black-list in 2018 as a part of Washington’s efforts to punish Moscow for its alleged assaults in opposition to “Western democracies”.

While Vekselberg just isn’t “at the moment” the goal of European Union sanctions, he’s beneath investigation within the United States for making an attempt to hide his possession of the yacht to keep away from Washington’s sanctions, the assertion stated.

Spanish and US brokers seized paperwork and computer systems from the vessel that carries the flag of the Cook Islands to “confirm the identity of its real owner”, police added.

This is the fourth yacht linked to a Russian billionaire to be impounded in Spain since Russia invaded Ukraine on February twenty fourth.

The three different yachts are suspected of belonging to Russian oligarchs who’re sanctioned by the European Union over the Ukraine battle.

The authorities in Italy and France have additionally impounded yachts with hyperlinks to Russian oligarchs as a part of Europe’s efforts to stress Putin to tug again from Ukraine.