Spain to send ‘military hardware’ to ‘Ukraine resistance’  

Spain will provide “offensive military hardware” to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of its pro-Western neighbor, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez instructed parliament on Wednesday.

“I… want to announce to you that Spain will also deliver offensive military hardware to the Ukrainian resistance,” Sanchez mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Until now, Spain had mentioned it will ship army help solely as a part of a wider bundle unveiled by the European Union on Sunday, wherein Brussels agreed to unblock 450 million euros ($500 million) for member states to purchase arms for Ukraine.

Sanchez mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s determination to invade Ukraine “is a brutal attempt to stop the construction of a European space based on values radically opposed to the authoritarianism he represents.”

The announcement comes a day after Spain mentioned it will ship 150 further troops to Latvia as a part of a wider NATO build-up within the Baltic area.

The nation already has 350 troops within the alliance’s enhanced ahead presence battlegroup in Latvia.

The United States, Canada and greater than a dozen European international locations have to this point responded to Ukrainian appeals for army tools.

Read extra:

Zelenskyy says Russia wants to ‘erase’ Ukraine

India avoids condemning Putin’s Ukraine invasion to get weapons for China fight

Dozens of volunteers from pacifist Japan volunteer to fight for Ukraine