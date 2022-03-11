Spain to send more weapons to Ukraine

The lions, together with six tigers, two wild cats and a wild canine, arrived final week at a zoo in Poland by truck from a refuge close to Kyiv following a two-day odyssey skirting battle frontlines.

Four of the lions and the wild canine have been taken in on Wednesday by a rescue centre in Alicante in japanese Spain run by Dutch animal welfare charity AAP, the group stated in an announcement.

The lions had been dwelling at a shelter close to Kyiv after being rescued from “dire” circumstances, with one known as Gyz saved in a “small cage in a shopping centre”.

Another lion known as Flori was saved as a pet in a small condominium the place it was fed cat meals whereas one other named Nila was rescued from a nightclub the place it was saved to “entertain customers”.

The lions have been transported 2,700 from Ukraine to Spain. Handout: Animal Advocacy and Protection/AFP

“It will be a challenge to improve their fragile health, step by step, through an adequate diet, exercise and rest,” the assertion added.

Two different lions named Tsar and Jamil have been taken in on Wednesday by the Natuurhulpcentrum shelter within the province of Limburg in japanese Belgium, the group stated on Facebook.

The animals will stay in quarantine for 3 months, it added.

The remaining animals — the six tigers and two wild cats — have to this point remained on the zoo in Poznan in western Poland.

The truck which drove almost 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) to the Polish border got here head to head with Russian tanks at one level, and needed to keep away from the Zhytomyr area, which the invading Russian forces have bombarded, a zoo spokesman stated.

At the border, the animals have been transferred to a Polish truck whereas the Ukrainian driver returned dwelling to his kids.