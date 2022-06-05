Spain to send tanks, missiles to Ukraine, El Pais reports 

Spain is able to ship Leopard battle tanks and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, in keeping with Spanish newspaper El Pais.

The transfer would mark a rise of Spanish navy help of Kyiv. Spain will even present coaching for the Ukrainian military on utilizing the tanks, in keeping with the report, which cites authorities sources.

The instruction would start in Latvia, which already hosts 500 Spanish troopers as a part of a NATO operation, and a second part might doubtlessly happen in Spain, in keeping with El Pais.

The Spanish authorities has not commented on the report,

The Leopold tanks have been made in Germany after which offered to Spain, which suggests Berlin would want to approve re-export earlier than they are often delivered to Ukraine.

The German Economy Ministry, which is in control of granting export authorizations, had no remark, and referred inquiries to the chancellery, which had no speedy remark.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pledged to ship extra weapons and ammunition to Ukraine whereas visiting Kyiv again in April.