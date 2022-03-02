Spain to take in Ukrainian refugees and send troops to Latvia

In a press release revealed on Monday evening, the group stated it was not managed by the Russian oligarch, simply hours after his title was added to the European Union’s sanctions blacklist of allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Día stated though it was 78 p.c owned by LetterOne Investment Holdings SA (LIHS), “no individual shareholder controls the LIHS”, not Fridman nor Petr Aven, who co-founded the Luxembourg-based funding firm and has additionally been hit by EU sanctions.

“Accordingly, the firm considers it is not affected in any way, either directly or indirectly (by the aforementioned individuals who do not control LIHS or, therefore, Día), by the new package of sanctions.”

In a letter to his LetterOne workers, the Ukraine-born financier – one in every of Russia’s richest males – advised employees that “war can never be the answer” and known as for the “bloodshed” to finish, the corporate advised AFP on Sunday.

“This crisis will cost lives and damage two nations who have been brothers for hundreds of years,” he wrote.

Born right into a Jewish household within the western Ukrainian metropolis of Lviv in 1964, Fridman studied in Moscow then went on to construct an unlimited enterprise empire encompassing every part from oil and fuel to banking, telecoms and distribution.

He divides his time between London and Moscow and Forbes estimates his fortune at $15.5 billion.

Although he has cultivated sturdy ties to Putin’s administration, he has by no means develop into a part of the president’s inside circle.

LetterOne first purchased into Día in 2017, launching a hostile takeover bid two years later.

The Spanish chain, which operates almost 6,000 supermarkets in Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Brazil, posted a turnover of 6.64 billion euros ($7.4 billion) final 12 months, the group stated on Tuesday, giving a internet loss determine of €257.3 million.

In 2019, Spain’s high felony court docket opened an investigation into whether or not Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman artificially depressed the share price of supermarket chain Día earlier than shopping for the agency.

