Spain Train Bombings Fast Facts | CNN

Here’s a have a look at the March 2004 bombings of commuter trains in Spain, which killed 193 individuals and injured greater than 1,800. The bombings are the deadliest terrorist assault in Spain’s historical past.

On March 11, 2004, 10 bombs in backpacks and different small luggage exploded on 4 commuter trains. One bomb didn’t explode and was defused. The police did managed explosions of three different bombs.

ETA, a Basque group labeled a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union, and al Qaeda have been the unique suspects cited by the Spanish authorities.

Through nameless cellphone calls to Basque media shops, ETA vehemently denied involvement.

Islamic militants who have been primarily based in Spain however impressed by al Qaeda have been designated later because the prime suspects.

March 11, 2004 – Coordinated assaults together with 10 bombs on 4 commuter trains at three totally different stations kill 191 individuals and wound greater than 1,800.

March 13, 2004 – An al Qaeda declare of duty is made through video tape by a person talking in Arabic with a Moroccan accent.

March 13, 2004 – Five individuals are arrested in connection to the case 60 hours after the bombings. Three of these arrested are Moroccans, and two are Indian. Prepaid cellphone playing cards and a mobile phone from backpacks discovered on the bombing website hyperlink the 5 to the investigation.

March 14, 2004 – The Spanish Interior Ministry releases the names of 5 individuals detained in reference to the assaults. The males are recognized as Jamal Zougam, Mohamed Bekkali, Mohamed Cahoui, Vinay Kohly and Sureh Komar.

March 18, 2004 – Spanish authorities arrest 4 North Africans in reference to the bombings. The radio report says three have been arrested within the Madrid suburb of Alcala de Henares and the opposite North African was arrested in northern Spain. They are: Abderrahim Zbakh, Farid Oulad Ali and Mohamed El Hadi Chedadi, whose brother, Said Chedadi, was indicted final September by a Spanish choose for hyperlinks to al Qaeda.

– The fourth suspect will not be recognized however is described as being of Arab descent.

– The fifth suspect is a Spanish citizen who goes by the title of Jose Emilio Suarez Trashorras. He is arrested in northern Spain.

March 19, 2004 – Spain’s National Court prices 5 suspects in reference to the bombings and remands them into custody after an all-night courtroom session. The Court additionally releases Ali Amrous, an Algerian man held in reference to the Madrid terror assaults and suspected of being an al Qaeda member.

March 22, 2004 – Spanish state radio reviews 4 new arrests within the Madrid bombings.

March 24, 2004 – A Spanish choose prices two extra suspects, Naima Oulad and Rafa Zouhier, within the practice bombings, bringing the overall variety of individuals charged within the assaults to 11.

March 25, 2004 – A Spanish choose prices a Moroccan man, Faisal Alluch, with collaborating with a terrorist group in reference to the practice bombings, boosting the quantity to 12 suspects who’ve been charged within the case.

March 30, 2004 – Spanish Interior Minister Angel Acebes names a Moroccan terrorist group, Moroccan Islamist Combat Group (GICM), because the principal focus within the investigation.

March 30, 2004 – Moroccan Fouad El Morabit, who had been launched with out prices, is rearrested. Court sources additionally affirm the newest arrest within the case, a person recognized as Otman el Gnaout.

March 30, 2004 – Basel Ghayoun, a Syrian man, is charged within the bombings. Hamid Ahmidan of Morocco is charged with collaborating with a terrorist group and a rely of drug possession. Three different males are launched.

March 31, 2004 – A Spanish National Court choose points worldwide arrest warrants for six extra suspects because the investigation focuses on the GICM. The Interior Ministry says 5 of the lads sought are Moroccans. They embody two brothers and a person who is expounded to different Moroccans beforehand arrested. The sixth man sought is Tunisian.

March 31, 2004 – Arraignments start for 2 males, Antonio Toro Castro of Spain and Mustafa Ahmidam from Morocco.

April 2, 2004 – A bomb discovered underneath high-speed rail tracks between Madrid and Seville seems to be manufactured from the identical explosives used within the March 11 assaults.

April 2, 2004 – A Spanish choose releases with out prices two Syrian males who had been detained in reference to the March 11 Madrid practice bombings. He additionally frees a Moroccan man however orders him to report each day to police till additional discover.

April 3, 2004 – Seven suspected terrorists kill themselves and a policeman after they set off an explosion in a suburb of Madrid as police try and enter a constructing. The suspects are presumed to be concerned within the practice bombings. Fingerprints on the scene later lead to extra arrests, together with Saswan Sabagh.

April 3, 2004 – Spanish authorities arrest two extra individuals however the identities of the 2 aren’t launched.

April 7, 2004 – A National Court choose prices two extra Moroccan suspects, Abdelilah El Fuad and Rachid Adli, within the March 11 Madrid practice bombings.

April 12, 2004 – Spanish police arrest three extra suspects. One of the three was recognized as Morabit, who has now been detained 3 times. The different two aren’t recognized.

May 6, 2004 – Brandon Mayfield, an American legal professional, is taken into custody by the FBI in reference to the assaults. His fingerprints have been discovered on a bag containing detonators of the sort used within the assaults, in shut proximity to the blast website. The Spanish Interior Ministry spokesman mentioned the plastic bag was discovered inside a stolen van left close to the Alcala practice station, from which the three bombed trains departed. US sources are calling him a fabric witness, not formally charging him with against the law as of but, and state that he’s a follower of Islam.

November 2004 – Spanish lawmakers launch an inquiry into the practice bombings.

January 2005 – Spain’s inside minister says Spanish officers have made 66 arrests within the practice bombing investigation.

April 11, 2006 – Twenty-nine individuals are indicted in a Spanish courtroom in reference to the bombings. Five males are charged with planning and finishing up the plot, and a sixth is called as a “necessary collaborator.” The relaxation are charged with supporting roles.

February 15, 2007 – Start date of trial for 29 defendants. Seven defendants are thought of prime suspects, they usually every might face sentences of about 38,000 years in jail for mass homicide, if convicted.

March 11, 2007 – For the third anniversary of the bombing, King Juan Carlos and Queen Sophia dedicate a memorial for the victims on the Atocha station. It is a glass cylinder which opens right into a meditation chamber.

June 4, 2007 – One of the 29 defendants within the Madrid practice bombings trial, Brahim Moussaten, has been cleared of all charges and is now a free man, a courtroom spokeswoman tells CNN.

October 31, 2007 – Verdicts are learn for the remaining 28 defendants. Three males are discovered responsible of essentially the most critical prices and sentenced to hundreds of years in jail. However, underneath Spanish legislation, they may serve solely 40 years. Eighteen defendants are discovered responsible of lesser prices. Seven defendants are acquitted, together with alleged mastermind Rabei Osman.

July 17, 2008 – Four defendants, Basel Ghalyoun, Mouhannad Almallah Dabas, Abdelilah el-Fadual al-Akil and Raúl González, have their convictions overturned. The acquittal of Osman can also be upheld.

December 18, 2008 – A prison courtroom in Morocco convicts Abdelilah Ahriz of belonging to a terrorist group concerned within the practice bombings and sentences him to twenty years in jail. Prosecutors initially requested that Ahriz be given a life sentence, saying DNA sampling proved his involvement in making ready the practice bombings.

May 12, 2009 – Ten of the 14 suspected Islamic militants accused of helping the three suspects are acquitted by Spain’s anti-terrorism courtroom. The ruling provides the remaining 4 sentences between two and 9 years for falsifying paperwork or being a part of a terrorist group.

January 13, 2010 – A Spanish courtroom convicts 5 males accused of Islamic terrorist actions, together with aiding fugitives from the Madrid practice bombings of 2004 and planning different assaults. Their sentences, on prices of collaborating or belonging to an Islamic terrorist group, vary from 5 to 9 years in jail.

February 2011 – Spain’s Supreme Court overturns the decrease courtroom’s conviction of the 5 males convicted in January 2010 for Islamic terrorist actions that included aiding fugitives from the Madrid practice bombings and planning different assaults.