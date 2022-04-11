Spain vs Portugal: Which is better to move to?

Ultimately the choice of whether or not you progress to Spain or Portugal might come down to non-public preferences – the areas you want, the language you need to be taught and the kinds of delicacies you need to take pleasure in, however there are a number of components that may make residing someplace harder than others, akin to taxes, visas and value of residing.

So which certainly one of these two international locations that type the Iberian Peninsula (together with tiny Andorra) presents essentially the most to newcomers – Spain or Portugal? Here’s the whole lot that you must know.

Taxes

The tax methods in each Spain and Portugal are sophisticated, so it is going to after all rely in your particular person circumstances as to the place you’d pay much less tax. At first look, it appears that evidently whether or not you’re a low earner or a excessive earner, the tax brackets for 2022 are typically extra beneficial in Spain than in Portugal, the place they’re barely greater.

In Portugal the overall revenue tax charges for 2022 are:

28.5 p.c for these incomes €15,217 – €19,696

35 p.c for these incomes €19,676 – €25,076

37 p.c for these incomes €25,076 – €36,757

43.5 p.c for these incomes €36,758 – €48,033

While in Spain the tax charges for 2022 are:

24 p.c for these incomes €12,450–€20,200

30 p.c for these incomes €20,200–€35,200

37 p.c for these incomes €35,200–€60,000

45 p.c for these incomes €60,000–€300,000

However, in the event you plan on being self-employed, Spain will not be extra helpful to you. As a freelancer you’ll have to pay social safety on prime of your revenue tax in each Spain and Portugal.

Portuguese Social Security (Segurança Social) is mostly 21.4 p.c of your earnings and funds are made month-to-month. In Spain nonetheless, the minimal contribution is round 30.60 p.c. Currently that is paid as a flat month-to-month price of €294 monthly, it doesn’t matter what your earnings are.

There are additional advantages in Portugal whenever you take a look at the nation’s ‘non-habitual residents’ (NHR) scheme. This permits new residents to entry particular tax advantages for his or her first ten years within the nation. It additionally presents a decrease revenue tax charge of 20 p.c in the event you’re employed in Portugal in a ‘high value’ exercise and permits you to earn some international revenue tax-free.

Foreigners from any nation can profit from Portugal’s NHR scheme in the event that they qualify as a tax resident in Portugal and haven’t been taxed as a Portuguese tax resident within the 5 earlier years.

Spain doesn’t provide any related sort of scheme for international residents.

Sunset within the stunning Portuguese metropolis of Porto. Photo: Everaldo Coehlo/Unsplash

Golden visa

If you’re a non-EU citizen who needs to maneuver to both Spain or Portugal, one of many methods to be achieve residency is thru a sizeable funding.

Before 2022, you would qualify for residency in Portugal by investing €280,000 in a number of properties, one of many lowest funding thresholds in Europe. But the nation’s golden visa guidelines have been toughened on January 1st and now it’s a must to purchase a property price €500,000 or make investments €350,000 in a rehabilitation venture, in addition to different restrictions on “qualifying” areas the place you should purchase.

That places Portugal on a par with Spain, the place it’s a must to it’s a must to make investments €500,000. Both international locations provide different financial funding residency choices involving shares, bonds and donations.

It’s additionally price noting that in Portugal you’re eligible to use for Portuguese citizenship in 5 years, whereas in Spain you additionally renew your residency standing, however can solely apply for citizenship after 10 years.

Digital nomad visa

While Spain solely simply introduced it could be introducing a digital nomad visa in 2021 and has but to finalise all the small print, Portugal at the moment presents the D7 visa for digital nomads.

To be eligible you could show you could have an revenue of a minimum of €8,424 a yr, however they’re extra prone to grant you the visa in the event you earn extra. You’ll even be required to have a minimal of €7,500 in a Portuguese checking account.

Spain does provide a non profitable visa (NLV) scheme, however it’s a lot costlier than Portugal’s D7 visa and because the identify suggests you aren’t allowed to work on the NLV. For 2022 that you must show you could have an revenue of €27,792 for the yr to be eligible for this visa.

Cost of residing

The prices of residing in Spain and Portugal range significantly relying on the place you select to reside within the nation. Several value of residing comparability web sites state that Portugal is barely cheaper than Spain, however others state that it’s just about the identical.

According to expat value comparability web site Expatistan the price of residing in Madrid is seven p.c greater than in Lisbon, whereas Barcelona is 10 p.c greater than Lisbon.

Monthly hire for an 85 m2 (900 sqft) furnished flat in a typical space of Lisbon will value a median of €970 monthly, whereas in Barcelona a flat of the identical measurement will value a median of €1,040 monthly.

Eating out and grocery buying are each barely greater in Spain than in Portugal. Up till not too long ago, you’ll often pay extra for electrical energy, gasoline and petrol in Portugal than in Spain, however power prices are sky-high in each international locations at the moment as a result of document inflation.

In Spain, typically talking the south and western elements of the nation are cheaper than Madrid and northern areas, whereas in Portugal it’s typically the central and northern areas which might be cheaper. The value of residing in each international locations is lots much less in the event you follow smaller cities and avoid the likes of Barcelona, Madrid and Lisbon.

Even although Lisbon has a very good nightlife and hospitality scene, Madrid (pictured) has the very best charge of bars per capita on this planet. Photo: Josefina Di Battista/Unsplash

Lifestyle and tradition

Both the Spanish and the Portuguese are pleasant, easy-going individuals, and whereas it actually will depend on the realm you go to and the individuals you meet, the Portuguese will be quieter and extra reserved than the Spanish.

The Portuguese are additionally identified to be extra melancholic than the fun-loving passionate Spanish and also you’ll discover this within the music and the best way festivals are celebrated. While Portugal does have a good time a couple of occasions akin to Easter and Carnival, in addition to native festivals, nothing in Portugal can come near Spain’s fiery Las Fallas pageant, Catalonia’s human towers, the loopy Canary carnival and southern Spain’s Semana Santa parades.

Culturally, Spain can also be much more numerous than Portugal. While Portugal’s areas after all do have slight variations of their tradition, it’s not as apparent because the variations between Spain’s 17 completely different areas. In Spain, 5 completely different languages are spoken and every area has its personal delicacies, festivals, dances and traditions which differ significantly from one to the opposite.

Spain additionally has 49 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, whereas Portugal solely has 17. While after all, Portugal’s two largest cities of Lisbon and Porto have loads occurring, many museums and cultural occasions, in Spain than are many extra cultural centres than simply Madrid and Barcelona. The likes of Valencia, Seville, Bilbao, San Sebastián, Málaga and Granada are additionally identified for his or her nice museums and cultural choices too.

The weird rock formations of Bardenas Reales in Navarre, northern Spain. Photo: joannadal/Pixabay

Nature and landscapes

Both Spain and Portugal are nice for nature lovers, particularly those that love climbing, biking and water sports activities.

Spain’s landscapes are extra numerous than Portugal’s nonetheless. The nation has an extended shoreline, extra mountain ranges and extra nationwide parks. Spain boasts a complete of 16 National Parks, whereas Portugal solely has one nationwide park. Spain additionally presents extra alternatives for winter sport lovers, with extra ski resorts – there is just one place to do that in Portugal, whereas Spain presents many locations all through the Pyrenees and north of the nation, in addition to one within the Sierra Nevada.