Spain’s Avlo to launch new low-cost train between Madrid and Valencia 

Great information for these within the Valencia area who fancy a metropolis break within the capital, and for Madrid residents in quest of some solar, sea and enjoyable on the Costa Blanca.

There’s a brand new low-cost high-speed AVE practice that can hyperlink Valencia and Madrid, with the launch scheduled for Monday February twenty first.

From then on, there will likely be three every day providers in every path, representing 2,200 seats in whole over the six every day journeys.

The Avlo trains will depart from Valencia to Madrid at 9.28am, 4.15pm and 9.10 pm. The Madrid-Valencia routes will depart at 6.30am, 12.40pm and 6.40pm from the Spanish capital.

Four out of the six providers will cease within the historic city of Cuenca in Castilla-La Mancha area and in Requena-Utiel within the inside of the Valencian Community.

Tickets begin for as little as €7, and though there’ll solely be a restricted variety of seats going for this value, to date Avlo tickets at all times appear to be cheaper than Renfe’s.

According to Spanish web site trenes.com, the typical single ticket value of a Renfe Ave ticket between Madrid and Valencia is €45.

AVE trains tackle common 1 hour and 38 minutes to finish the 302 kilometres that separate Madrid from Valencia.

There is not any class-system onboard Avlo trains, however moderately an analogous system to that of low-cost airways the place no-frills tickets are cheaper however including further providers corresponding to selection of seat, cancelling tickets or further baggage prices extra.

The primary price does embrace one suitcase and one piece of hand baggage.

Tickets first go on sale on Thursday January twentieth.

Children underneath the age of 14 will take pleasure in a flat price of €5, so long as an grownup ticket can be bought (most of two low cost little one tickets per grownup).

Large households are additionally anticipated to be eligible for additional reductions of between 20 and 50 % on their tickets.

Spanish state rail operator Renfe, which till not too long ago operated a monopoly in Spain, now has a competitor in low-cost practice firm Ouigo, owned by France’s SNCF.

Avlo is the cheaper-priced subsidiary of Renfe’s standard high-speed service referred to as AVE — which is Spanish for hen.

Avlo has loved numerous success because it launched its Madrid-Barcelona route in June 2021, with occupancy charges above 90 %. After the Valencia-Madrid route, it intends to attach the Spanish capital to Seville over the course of 2022.

Ouigo can be trying to join Valencia and Madrid by spring 2022, which might imply competitors retains costs down.

