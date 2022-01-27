Spain’s Catalonia to repair memory of executed ‘witches’

The transfer was pushed by pro-independence and left-wing teams who imagine these girls had been “victims of misogynistic persecution”. They need their reminiscence to be honoured by naming streets after them.

The centuries-long witch-hunt was notably intense on this northeastern area of Spain.

An investigation by native scientific journal Sapiens and analysis by Barcelona historian Pau Castell discovered that Catalonia was one of many first areas in Europe to hold out witch hunts, beginning in 1471.

It can be thought-about one of many areas the place essentially the most executions occurred.

“We have recently discovered the names of more than 700 women who were persecuted, tortured and executed between the 15th and 18th centuries,” say the teams behind the decision which was handed by a big majority of 114 in favour, 14 in opposition to and 6 abstentions.

The lives and tragic deaths of those girls will now be reviewed from a gender perspective to lift public consciousness about their destiny, echoing related initiatives in Spain’s Navarre area but additionally in Scotland, Switzerland and Norway.

“Before they called us witches, now they call us ‘feminazis’ or hysterical or sexually frustrated. Before they carried out witch hunts, now we call them femicides,” mentioned regional deputy Jenn Diaz of the ruling ERC.