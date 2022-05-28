Spain’s Doñana National Park under threat as groundwater pumping continues

Doñana National Park, in southern Spain, is dwelling to one in every of Europe’s largest wetlands and is being threatened by intensive farming.

Scientists say water provides to the park are have declined dramatically as a result of local weather change and the over-extraction of water by neighbouring strawberry farms, usually via unlawful wells.

This subject strongly divides those that want to protect the park and the strawberry farmers.

Juan Romero, consultant from ‘Save Doñana’ stated “The overexploitation of groundwater will destroy the wetlands of Doñana if there are no radical changes. And radical changes would involve: stopping the overexploitation of the aquifer, and closing wells, that’s what the administration has to do. Not extracting so much water, they need to limit current extractions, and reduce them by half.”

“The crops need the water they need,” Manuel Delgado, spokesman for the Doñana Gate Farmers Association defined. “In the municipality of Almonte we have over 4,000 hectares of irrigated land, if they reduce the water allocation by half, we would have to reduce the crop by half, and we would have to reduce over 2,000 hectares of cultivation. That is a real ruin.”

Rafael Segovia, President of the Spanish far-right social gathering VOX, refutes claims that the character reserve is in peril and proposes an answer that environmentalists disagree with.

“In Huelva there isn’t a water problem, it is a lie, an artificial problem that has been created,” defined Segovia. “Doñana will not be in danger if we do these works. The problem has a straightforward solution, which is to transfer water from the El Chansa river to the Condado, it’s as easy as that.”

Juanjo Carmona, WWF Doñana Coordinator stated, “It’s a solution but its days are numbered because when there is a lack of rain, it’s everywhere. Climate change is affecting us and it is affecting the water levels. we need to rethink the model in Doñana.”

At this time of 12 months, the park must be lined in water and hosts pink flamingos.

It is the house to 1000’s of species of natural world and has over 100.000 hectares of lagoons forests and marches.

However, the world heritage website is going through an unsure future as a result of human exercise and questionable political choices.