Spain’s economy surpasses expectations with estimated 5 percent growth in 2021

The authorities had anticipated gross home product (GDP) to rise by 6.5 % in 2021 after a yr by which it contracted by almost 11 % in one of many worst outcomes of the eurozone.

Such a forecast was thought of unrealistic by economists.

However the INE estimate outdid the expectations of the Bank of Spain and the OECD, which have been each estimating progress of 4.5 %.

And it additionally exceeded the expectations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which had anticipated the economic system to develop by 4.6 %.

The INE figures confirmed the economic system grew by 2.0 % within the final quarter, largely resisting the emergence of the Omicron variant and provide issues that affected manufacturing.

It had reached 2.6 % within the earlier quarter.

Fourth-quarter progress was additionally achieved regardless of sluggish consumption, which fell by 1.2 %.

In current months, Spanish family spending has suffered from hovering inflation, which reached a 30-year excessive of 6.5 % in December as a result of surging vitality costs.

According to Funcas suppose tank, inflation is anticipated to gradual barely in 2022 however stay at a excessive of round 3.5 %, whereas progress ought to speed up to five.6 %, permitting for the losses of 2020 to be lastly reversed.

The Spanish authorities, which is predicting progress ranges of seven.0 % this yr, properly above the expectations of the primary financial our bodies.

It had initially pledged a return to pre-pandemic progress by the tip of 2021.

But that is unlikely to occur till early 2023, in line with the European Commission.

READ ALSO: Spain’s unemployment rate falls by 615,000 to lowest level since 2008