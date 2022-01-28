Spain’s economy surpasses expectations with estimated 5 percent growth in 2021
The authorities had anticipated gross home product (GDP) to rise by 6.5 % in 2021 after a yr by which it contracted by almost 11 % in one of many worst outcomes of the eurozone.
Such a forecast was thought of unrealistic by economists.
However the INE estimate outdid the expectations of the Bank of Spain and the OECD, which have been each estimating progress of 4.5 %.
And it additionally exceeded the expectations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which had anticipated the economic system to develop by 4.6 %.
The INE figures confirmed the economic system grew by 2.0 % within the final quarter, largely resisting the emergence of the Omicron variant and provide issues that affected manufacturing.
It had reached 2.6 % within the earlier quarter.
Fourth-quarter progress was additionally achieved regardless of sluggish consumption, which fell by 1.2 %.
In current months, Spanish family spending has suffered from hovering inflation, which reached a 30-year excessive of 6.5 % in December as a result of surging vitality costs.
According to Funcas suppose tank, inflation is anticipated to gradual barely in 2022 however stay at a excessive of round 3.5 %, whereas progress ought to speed up to five.6 %, permitting for the losses of 2020 to be lastly reversed.
The Spanish authorities, which is predicting progress ranges of seven.0 % this yr, properly above the expectations of the primary financial our bodies.
It had initially pledged a return to pre-pandemic progress by the tip of 2021.
But that is unlikely to occur till early 2023, in line with the European Commission.
