Spain’s ex-king makes brief return to Spain from exile

Juan Carlos, who abdicated towards a backdrop of scandals over his funds and love life, had communicated “his decision to go to Spain from May 19th to Monday, May 23rd”, the Royal House stated.

Juan Carlos will first head to the northwestern city of Sanxenxo, the place a regatta will happen from Friday that includes the “Bribón”, a yacht with which he gained the world title in 2017.

He will then journey to Madrid on Monday to go to his son King Felipe VI, his spouse Sofia and different members of his household earlier than leaving “the same day” for Abu Dhabi “where he has established his permanent and stable residence”, the palace stated.

The go to is a part of “His Majesty Juan Carlos’ desire to visit his family and friends regularly in Spain” in a “private” setting, the palace assertion added.

The assertion stated Juan Carlos needed to “facilitate” his son Felipe’s “exercise” of duties in view of “the public consequences of certain past events of (his) private life”.

Three investigations towards him in Spain had been lastly closed in early March, paving the way in which for his eventual return.

Opaque wealth

But the go to has been criticised by the far-left Podemos social gathering, which is a part of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s coalition authorities.

Even earlier than Juan Carlos went into exile, Felipe determined in March 2020 to resign his father’s inheritance and withdraw his annual allowance of almost €200,000.

Juan Carlos’ selection of the UAE has stoked criticism, as his ties with the Gulf monarchies are on the centre of suspicions over his opaque wealth.

The excesses of the previous monarch solely got here to mild within the final years of his reign, triggering a string of investigations.

In the throes of a corruption scandal involving his son-in-law Iñaki Urdangarín, Juan Carlos abdicated in favour of Felipe.

In essentially the most vital case, Spanish prosecutors have sought since December 2018 to find out whether or not the 84-year-old pocketed a fee linked to a Spanish consortium’s building of a railway in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi monarchy paid $100 million in 2008 into the Swiss account of a basis to which Juan Carlos was a beneficiary.

But prosecutors stated the cash was a “gift” obtained by the king in his capability as head of state, which might have constituted corruption.