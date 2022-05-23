Spain’s ex-king visits son in Madrid for first time in two years

The assembly got here on the finish of the previous king’s first journey again to Spain since he moved to the United Arab Emirates in August 2020, following a string of economic scandals that broken to his repute.

Once revered for his position in easing Spain’s transition to democracy following many years of dictatorship, the scandal compelled Juan Carlos to abdicate in 2014, after practically 40 years on the throne, after which to go away the nation.

The 84-year-old former monarch flew into Spain on May 19 for a three-day regatta within the northwestern area of Galicia that includes his yacht the “Bribon”. He arrived on Monday morning on the royal palace in Madrid immediately from Sanexo, in Galicia.

The ex-king had not seen his estranged spouse, Queen Sofia, or his son since he fled to the UAE, dogged by allegations of corruption.

In a bid to try to restore the picture of the monarchy, King Felipe VI has sought to distance himself from his father.

He has not visited him in exile and, formally, didn’t converse to him by telephone till final week, once they organized for Monday’s personal household go to.

Juan Carlos was scheduled to go away for the UAE later within the day, the palace stated.

Spanish prosecutors closed their probes into Juan Carlos I’s monetary affairs in March, partially as a result of he was immune from prosecution till his abdication and since the statute of limitations had expired.

That determination triggered anger in some quarters, which was solely exacerbated by the ex-king’s return to Spain.

“I think king Juan Carlos wasted the opportunity during this visit to give an explanation and apologise,” Isabel Rodriguez, spokeswoman for the Socialist authorities informed Spanish public radio RNE on Monday.

Juan Carlos made solely transient, off-the-cuff remarks throughout his go to to Sanexo.

“Explanations? What about?” he replied curtly when requested by journalists exterior the yachting membership if he would attempt to make clear the scenario when he met his son.

In March 2020, King Felipe ended his father’s annual palace allowance, value a reported 200,000 euros ($210,000), and renounced his personal declare on what he would have inherited from the king emeritus.

Last month, he and the federal government took steps to extend the transparency of the monarchy, through a decree requiring the palace to publish its price range and make tenders public.

It additionally means the royal accounts can be audited, that senior palace officers should declare their private wealth on taking over and leaving a put up, and that presents given to royals can be catalogued.

“Felipe VI is doing a great job to restore transparency, which is essential for any state institution,” Rodriguez stated.