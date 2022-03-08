Spain’s former king Juan Carlos to stay in UAE: royal family

“The investigation.. does not, in the Prosecutor’s opinion, allow for any criminal action to be brought against His Majesty Juan Carlos,” mentioned the authorized doc launched by the general public prosecutor’s workplace.

The transfer might pave the way in which for the 84-year-old former monarch to return from exile within the United Arab Emirates.

Since December 2018, prosecutors have opened three separate investigations into the previous king’s funds however shelved all of them for causes together with “the lack of incriminating evidence, the statute of limitations, the inviolability of the head of state and tax regularisation” funds he made in recent times.

Lawyer Javier Sanchez-Junco, whose agency was representing the previous royal, confirmed the choice, saying prosecutors had concluded that “in none of the cases.. did they find any wrongdoing that could be attributed to King Juan Carlos or conduct that could be subject to criminal prosecution”.

Investigators initially started probing his funds over potential unlawful commissions linked to a high-speed rail undertaking in Saudi Arabia that was awarded to a Spanish consortium in 2011.

The suspicions centre on $100 million (€87 million) that Saudi Arabia’s late King Abdullah deposited right into a Swiss checking account in 2008, to which Juan Carlos had entry.

But the general public prosecutor’s workplace mentioned investigators “had not been able to establish, even indirectly, any link between the aforementioned payment.. and the awarding of a construction contract for a high-speed railway line in Saudi Arabia”.

Swiss prosecutors had additionally opened a probe into the identical subject in 2018 however dropped the case in December for lack of proof.