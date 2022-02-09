Spain’s King Felipe tests positive for Covid-19

In a six-minute televised handle on Sunday morning, Sánchez stated the presidents of all of Spain’s areas would attend an emergency assembly on-line on Wednesday afternoon “to evaluate new measures that can be put in place over the next few weeks”.

Despite the incidence charge of the virus variant nonetheless being beneath that of different neighbouring nations, he stated the rise of infections nonetheless represented “a clear and real warning to the health of our fellow Spaniards and, as such, must compel us to intensify our actions”.

As of Friday, the incidence charge stood at 511 instances per 100,000 inhabitants for the final 14-day interval, in line with the Spanish well being ministry.

However, Sánchez stated the state of affairs seemed significantly better than a yr earlier: “It’s true that the characteristics of this new wave are different. It’s worth noting that although the infection numbers are higher, our hospitalisation and ICU admission figures are lower than last year. The first conclusion to be drawn is that vaccines work,” he stated, urging individuals to proceed to get vaccinated.

Esta nueva ola de #COVID19 tiene características distintas y nos afecta en circunstancias muy diferentes. Con más contagios, las cifras de hospitalización y ocupación de UCIs son inferiores. Las vacunas funcionan. Perseveremos: vacunación, vacunación y vacunación. pic.twitter.com/0KovnX9Mm5 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) December 19, 2021

More than 80 % of over-60s in Spain have acquired the booster jab up to now, whereas almost 90 percent of Spaniards are fully vaccinated, a far greater degree of protection than that seen in most different EU nations.

In Germany, for instance, simply 70.2 % of the full inhabitants had been totally vaccinated as of December seventeenth whereas 30.3 % had had a booster, in line with the nation’s Robert Koch Institute.

Spain at the moment has 6,667 sufferers in hospital with Covid-19 or round 5.3 % of the full capability, whereas Covid-19 sufferers in intensive care make up 14 % of the accessible beds, according to El Pais.

This time final yr, when the vaccination programme was nonetheless to start, the incidence charge was simply 207, however there have been 11,366 sufferers in hospital with Covid-19 – occupying 9.2 % of accessible beds.

And in intensive care, 20.4 % of the full capability was taken up by Covid-19 sufferers this time final yr.