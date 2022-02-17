Spain’s opposition party split as Madrid chief accuses national boss of trying to ‘destroy’ her

MADRID — A simmering dispute on the high of Spain’s major opposition Popular Party (PP) has erupted amid accusations of espionage and corruption.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the president of the Madrid area and arguably the conservatives’ greatest electoral asset, has publicly damaged off ties with celebration chief Pablo Casado, accusing him of being concerned in a marketing campaign to discredit her.

“It is very painful when leaders of your party, instead of supporting you, are the ones who want to destroy you,” Díaz Ayuso informed the media in an announcement Thursday.

This adopted stories that the PP had been investigating since October 2021 whether or not Díaz Ayuso’s regional administration had acted illegally in awarding a €1.5 million contract to an acquaintance of her brother to offer face masks.

Reports that senior figures throughout the PP had contacted non-public detectives with a view to investigating Díaz Ayuso and her household raised the temperature additional.

According to the El Confidencial information web site, politicians and advisers near the PP’s nationwide management had been working “in order to uncover compromising information about the brother of the Madrid president, Tomás Díaz Ayuso.”

In her assertion, Díaz Ayuso confirmed that her brother had been concerned within the enterprise deal, however she denied any wrongdoing within the awarding of the contract.

“Although political life is full of unpleasantness, I never imagined that the leadership of my party would act in such a cruel and unfair way against me,” she mentioned, blaming “Pablo Casado’s circle” for briefing the media towards her.

“There is nothing more serious than making an accusation of corruption against one of your own, who has a responsibility to govern, while getting my family involved, which has nothing to do with politics,” she mentioned.

ElDiario.es, a left-leaning information web site that uncovered particulars of the contract final yr, has mentioned it was awarded with out the same old tender course of and that the quantity paid to the corporate, Priviet Sportive S.L., was unusually excessive.

The PP’s secretary common, Teodoro García Egea, responded to Díaz Ayuso by saying she had didn’t make clear considerations expressed by the celebration management concerning the face masks contract over the past 4 months. The celebration opened an inner investigation into the matter, García Egea mentioned, however he denied that detectives had been contacted.

Instead, he mentioned Díaz Ayuso had waged “a campaign of attacks, slander and insults” towards the PP management. Her newest claims towards Casado, he added, had been “very serious, almost criminal” and had prompted the PP to open a disciplinary investigation and contemplate taking authorized motion towards her.

The tensions between Casado and Díaz Ayuso have been brewing for months however the two started as allies.

Casado selected the comparatively unknown Díaz Ayuso as his celebration’s candidate for president of the Madrid area in 2019. Although she misplaced the following election, she was in a position to kind a minority authorities. Her profile rose sharply throughout the pandemic, when she typically overshadowed Casado along with her stridently libertarian stance and fierce opposition to COVID-19 measures launched by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

In May 2021, her overwhelming victory in a Madrid snap election confirmed the 43-year-old’s standing because the PP’s rising star. Meanwhile, her ambitions to take management of the PP’s regional equipment put her on a collision course with the beleaguered nationwide chief.

Casado, 41, has led the celebration to a number of humiliating electoral defeats and even the victories have been bittersweet. Most just lately, the PP’s choice to carry a snap election within the Castile and León area appeared to backfire, with the celebration now compelled to think about getting into a coalition with the far-right Vox that many imagine can be damaging forward of the final election, slated for 2023.

The political commentator José Antonio Zarzalejos famous that the accusations concerning the contract had been “leading to a full-blown war between the two unreconcilable factions of the PP, which are destroying the party at a critical moment in Spanish politics.”