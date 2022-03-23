Spain’s PM eyes ‘more solid’ Morocco ties after Western Sahara U-turn

At this stage, there aren’t any actual ensures he’ll get something in return.

In publicly backing Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara, Madrid has ended its decades-long stance of neutrality, giving in to years of strain from Rabat with the intention to finish a significant diplomatic disaster.

Ties between Spain and Morocco nose-dived in April 2021 after Madrid allowed Western Sahara’s independence chief Brahim Ghali to be handled at a Spanish hospital for Covid-19.

Ghali’s Polisario Front has lengthy fought for the independence of Western Sahara, a desert area greater than Britain that was a Spanish colony till 1975.

A month later, greater than 10,000 individuals surged into Spain’s tiny North African enclave of Ceuta as Moroccan border forces appeared the opposite approach in what was seen as a punitive gesture.

Morocco hailed Spain’s U-turn, returning its ambassador who had left in May 2021.

Spain mentioned it hoped the shift would guarantee “cooperation in managing migrant flows” — a key subject for Madrid.

“Spain knows through experience that when the relationship with Morocco is good, migrant arrivals fall dramatically,” mentioned Eduard Soler, a North Africa skilled on the Barcelona Centre for International Affairs.

Brahim Ghali, President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SARD) and Secretary-General of the Polisario entrance, was handled for Covid-19 in Spain. (Photo by RYAD KRAMDI / AFP)

But the “guarantees that Spain might have received about controlling migratory flows will not necessarily last forever”, warned Irene Fernández Molina, a global relations skilled at Britain’s Exeter University.

Madrid additionally mentioned the transfer would safeguard its “territorial integrity” — a reference to its Ceuta and Melilla enclaves, each claimed by Morocco, which is anticipated to place its calls for on the again burner.

But the timing and the best way the Spanish choice got here to mild through an announcement from Morocco’s royal palace — opposite to diplomatic norms — has raised questions.

“It gives the impression that the palace pre-empted (a Spanish announcement) with its own statement, probably on purpose,” mentioned Isaias Barrenada, a global relations skilled at Madrid’s Complutense University.

The transfer infuriated Algeria, which helps the Polisario Front. It instantly recalled its ambassador, triggering one other diplomatic disaster whose penalties stay unknown.

Algeria is considered one of Spain’s essential suppliers of fuel, which leaves Madrid susceptible at a time when power costs are hovering because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But Enric Bartlett Castella, a professor at Esade enterprise faculty, mentioned it was “unlikely” Algeria would flip off the faucet.

“Given the current price of gas, it is in every producer’s interest to sell. And fulfilling a contract is a guarantee which the seller must be careful to observe” to make sure provider credibility.

Algeria may nevertheless assessment its partnership with Spain, reserving surplus manufacturing for different nations and forcing Madrid to look additional away for suppliers, which might be costlier.

“Algeria is an important partner for Spain. It has provided us with stable gas supplies and will continue to do so,” insisted Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino on Monday.

Western Sahara was a Spanish province from 1958 to 1976, at which level it deserted the territory with out transferring its sovereignty over to a different nation or declaring it impartial. (Photo by RYAD KRAMDI / AFP)

Spain just lately diminished its dependence on Algerian fuel by importing liquified pure fuel (LNG), after Algiers stopped sending provides via a pipeline that crossed Moroccan territory following a disaster with Rabat.

“Before, nearly 50 percent of Spain’s gas imports came from Algeria. But in January, Washington outstripped Algiers as the main provider, accounting for 30 percent compared with 28 percent from Algeria,” mentioned Gonzalo Escribano, a researcher on the Elcano Institute suppose tank.

In Spain, Sánchez’s choice sparked a backlash inside his coalition authorities. The hard-left Podemos — which backs self-determination for Western Sahara — denounced the transfer as “a serious mistake”.

Such tensions with Podemos come at a troublesome second, with rising social unrest over document inflation and runaway costs.

And the right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP) demanded solutions for altering a coverage “that has been a matter of consensus” since Spain relinquished its colonial declare on Western Sahara.

“Such a drastic change in foreign policy cannot be decided on by a government, let alone by a party,” railed incoming PP chief Alberto Nunez Feijoo on Saturday.

“It is foolhardy to take the risk of making a U-turn without sufficient support.”