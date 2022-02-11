Spain’s police bust gang that faked orca attacks to smuggle drugs

But the trial was rapidly suspended when a lawyer for the sufferer mentioned she was affected by “psychological problems” and was “not in a position to testify”, a court docket spokesman advised AFP.

It was not instantly clear when the trial would resume.

The case, which shocked Spain, centres on an incident that allegedly occurred between two contestants following an alcohol-fuelled occasion in November 2017 when the sufferer was unconscious.

Although the footage by no means aired, producers of the hit present got here underneath fireplace for his or her dealing with of the incident after they confronted the sufferer, who was 24 on the time, with video proof of an assault she had not been conscious of.

“Big Brother” is a massively in style actuality present that includes contestants locked in a purpose-built home for weeks on finish with their each transfer tracked on digicam 24 hours a day.

Viewers then vote off the contestants one after the other.

The trial focuses on testimony from the sufferer, who says she was raped by a fellow contestant whereas she was in a transparent state of inebriation.

Prosecutors, who mentioned the pair had been in a relationship for “about 50 days”, are pursuing the matter as a case of sexual assault.

According to an announcement launched by the prosecution, the lady acquired into mattress totally dressed whereas the person took his garments off and “started making clearly sexual actions underneath the cover regardless of the actual fact… she was mumbling weakly ‘I can’t’.

The footage additionally reveals her “raising her hand twice as if wanting to tell him to stop”, prosecutors mentioned.

They mentioned the defendant had lined them with the cover, eliminated her garments and “continued touching, rubbing and other clearly sexual movements… despite the fact she was already in a state of unconsciousness”.

After about 10 minutes, when she pushed the cover apart, the manufacturing crew realised “she was unconscious” and moved to intervene, “not realising until that point what was going on because the defendant had covered them both with the duvet”.

The sufferer solely grew to become conscious of the alleged assault when the producers confirmed her the footage the following morning, inflicting her to interrupt down.

‘Never asked me’

The story solely grew to become public two years after the alleged assault, when El Confidencial information web site revealed footage of producers displaying her the clips.

In it, she will be seen within the so-called confession room, the place contestants speak about their experiences, turning into more and more upset as they present her the bed room footage, tearfully pleading with the unseen producers to cease.

“They never asked me if I wanted to see that… if they asked, I would have said no,” she advised El Confidencial.

She added that the producers ought to have introduced in a therapist or somebody to assist her take care of the shock.

Dutch agency Endemol Shine Group, which owns the Spanish firm that produces the present, mentioned it “regrets” displaying her the footage within the confession room.

Following the incident, the producers kicked the younger man off the present, which is broadcast on Telecinco, Spain’s most-watched TV channel.

If convicted of sexual assault, he dangers going through two-and-a-half years behind bars with prosecutors additionally asking for a 6,000-euro high-quality ($6,800).

They are additionally claiming the identical quantity in damages from the manufacturing firm for displaying the footage to the sufferer.