Spain’s Prime Minister to star in his own documentary series

Titled La Moncloa, in reference to the Spanish equal of the White House or 10 Downing Street, the four-part docuseries is reportedly in the midst of taking pictures, with filmmakers following Sánchez and his group of workers as they perform their each day routine in authorities.

According to the 2 manufacturing studios behind the venture, Secuoya Studios and The Pool, the documentary will “show two facets, the institutional side and the human side”.

It reportedly received’t encompass “purely political or ideological arguments” however slightly be “an observational story, which will focus on the more personal and everyday aspects” of life for these within the Spanish authorities.

A launch date for the docuseries has not but been introduced, nor the streaming platform or TV channel on which it’ll air, however the producers have superior that the narrative and visible proposal will transit between documentary and factual cinema.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who’s presently specializing in the warfare in Ukraine, has not supplied any touch upon his participation within the venture to date.

The documentary will likely be directed by Curro Sánchez Varela, the son of famed Spanish guitarist Paco de Lucía, who has in depth expertise directing brief movies, commercials and music movies.

His 2015 documentary about his father – La Búsqueda – received him Spain’s Goya Award for Best Documentary.

“We’re living through strange times, so having the possibility of having such transparent, free and honest access into the day-to-day of the Presidency of Spain’s Government makes us appreciate more than ever the fact that we’re living in a democratic country, in which its citizens are guaranteed their freedoms,” Varela is quoted as saying by radio station Onda Cero.

Sánchez and his spouse María Begoña Gómez Fernández outdoors 10 Downing Street in London in 2019. (Photo by Niklas HALLE’N / AFP)

Even although Sánchez will likely be one the primary protagonists of the collection, Varela says the venture can also be about “honouring and giving status to the body of workers who, in lots of instances, have been working for greater than 4 a long time on the service of various prime ministers in La Moncloa.

Sánchez, who was born in Madrid in 1952, is the pinnacle of Spain’s socialist PSOE get together and has been Prime Minister since 2018. He is married and has two daughters.

Referred to as ‘Mr Handsome’ within the British and US press, Pedro Sánchez has received admirers around the globe for his attractiveness, which can assist the documentary collection get some consideration abroad.