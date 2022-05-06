Spain’s solution to the current high energy prices may end up costing it dear

The announcement this week from the Spanish Minister of Ecological Transition that Spain and Portugal have reached a “political agreement” with the European Commission to put a brief cap on costs for pure fuel and coal utilized by energy vegetation could appear to supply an answer to the present excessive vitality costs. A deeper evaluation, nonetheless, reveals the alternative. It’s prone to have unintended penalties for shoppers, renewables and inexperienced hydrogen on the Iberian peninsula – writes Luis Del Barrio Castro

Capping costs at 50€/MWh is properly under the present market costs of round 80-90€/MWh, and subsidizing this measure wouldn’t come from the state price range, as has occurred in different main EU nations. The proposal as a substitute suggests the creation of a mechanism that will evenly distribute the price of the measure throughout all shoppers.

The preliminary proposal recommended that, with the intention to keep away from cross-border distortions, a two-bidding system would change the present one-bid market mechanism, decoupling the Iberian market from the European one. But, in keeping with the Spanish Minister, the market mechanism just isn’t anticipated to be modified for the 12 months the measure is anticipated to be in place. As a end result, France will buy electrical energy backed by Spanish and Portuguese shoppers, with an estimated price of round €1-2bn. In addition, shoppers are prone to pay round €4-6bn over the following 12 months. Then there are at the least three huge disadvantages.

Power Purchase Agreements or PPAs have been recognized because the cornerstone of the fast growth of the renewable vitality sector within the coming years. These contracts present value stability, provide certainty and inexperienced certification in trade for a long-term dedication with the developer. Thus, PPAs appeal to clients and investments which can be a lot wanted for the inexperienced vitality transition.

The premium that the governments suggest so as to add to PPAs would deter clients from signing these contracts and because the premium value would fluctuate on an hourly foundation, prices would turn into considerably greater. The lack of enticing PPAs would danger the event of renewable vitality tasks. This is particularly hanging when wanting on the hydrogen restoration funds. In Spain, these funds can solely be granted if the homeowners of electrolyzers – the system that creates hydrogen fuel by breaking water into hydrogen and oxygen by electrical energy – are growing a renewable plant or have signed a PPA to certify 100% inexperienced vitality consumption. Increasing PPA costs and including volatility would possibly imply that 210M€ of European funds put aside for hydrogen are in danger and with them the extra related 1B€ non-public funding.

Cutting the value of pure fuel will cut back the value clients with market listed contracts pay for electrical energy with variable costs however will improve prices for purchasers on mounted value contracts. Indeed, risk-averse clients would successfully find yourself subsidizing risk-prone clients to the tune of €30/MWh to €45/MWh, that means that the measure would set a lease switch scheme within the Spanish electrical energy market. This appears counterintuitive since most risk-averse clients paid a premium to safe the value they’d pay sooner or later.

The proposed measure would influence industrial corporations in an analogous method. Companies with mounted value contracts will see their payments drastically improve (even double in some instances), which can set off operational dangers. Companies buying energy out there will turn into extra aggressive and can truly turn into extra aggressive than their European friends, which might inevitably elevate questions round honest competitors.

Negative penalties for the vitality transition and emissions discount targets are additionally probably. Alongside a value discount, demand is prone to improve by 2-4GWh, resulting in elevated electrical energy consumption that will inevitably must be fueled by including extra pure fuel and generate greater than 800 tons of CO2 per hour. In addition, hydro energy vegetation would possibly lose their entry to the market, since they might be displaced by backed energy vegetation. Therefore, clear vitality can be substituted by pure fuel technology, additional rising emissions. The knock-on impact of this elevated consumption may then not directly drive up pure fuel costs. This shall be a fairly sudden impact, in a time when pure fuel has been recognized as a key useful resource and there are already fears of shortage.

In conclusion, this isn’t fairly the deal it first seems to be. Customers with mounted value contracts will see their vitality payments improve and the velocity of the vitality transition shall be negatively impacted as a result of no PPAs shall be signed this yr. For the long run prospects of Spain, and the broader area, delaying the event of renewables tasks means Spain may additionally lose the European funds accessible for hydrogen deployment.

Luis Del Barrio Castro is Principal and Energy Practice Leader in Madrid workplace of worldwide administration consulting agency Arthur D. Little

