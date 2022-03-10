Spain’s steel plants close over soaring energy prices

A union supply on the Spanish chrome steel maker instructed AFP the agency had halted manufacturing at its plant in Cadiz within the southern Andalusia area as a consequence of hovering electrical energy costs.

Electricity costs have hit file highs in latest days on the Spanish wholesale market, forcing Acerinox to push by way of plans to furlough all of its 1,800 employees on the Cádiz plant, he stated.

The unions, he stated, have been presently in talks with administration to “negotiate the terms” of the so-called ERTE furlough scheme.

The transfer got here after a yr wherein the steelmaker’s web earnings soared to a file €572 million on surging world demand.

Earlier this week two ArcelorMittal factories, each within the northern Basque Country, halted manufacturing over surging vitality costs, a spokesman for the worldwide metal large instructed AFP.

One plant situated in Olaberria, with a 400-strong workforce, shut down for 15 hours on Tuesday as a consequence of “high electricity prices” that are weighing on manufacturing prices.

It resumed operations on Wednesday “but only intermittently” throughout off-peak hours when electrical energy costs have been decrease, he stated.

The group determined to not resume exercise at a second manufacturing unit with a 200-strong workforce in Sestao the place operations had been as a consequence of resume Sunday after being idle for 4 days.

A truck is seen at ArcelorMittal metal firm within the Spanish Basque metropolis of Olaberria on March tenth, 2022. Several metal crops have halted operations in Spain as a consequence of surging vitality costs attributable to Russia’s conflict in Ukraine. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

“We’re following the price closely every day but we still don’t know how long this situation of exorbitant prices is going to last,” he stated.

According to a different trade supply, “other steel plants” have additionally determined to halt manufacturing for a number of days, such because the Spanish group Megasa.

Madrid has for months urged its European companions to vary the mechanism which {couples} electrical energy costs to the gasoline market however its pleas have to date fallen on deaf ears, regardless of assist from Paris.

But since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, positions have shifted with the query of electrical energy costs to be mentioned at a two-day EU summit at Versailles close to Paris which started on Thursday.

In a press release, Fernando Soto, head of AEGE, which represents energy-intensive corporations, urged the Spanish authorities to introduce “emergency measures”.

“Energy-intensive industries in Spain are suffering from the rising costs of electricity supplies” which have reached ranges “never before seen in our market,” he stated on Wednesday, warning the sector’s exercise was “at serious risk”.

READ ALSO: