Spain’s supermarkets ration sunflower oil over Ukraine war

“Owing to the situation in Ukraine, there are some problems with the supply of sunflower oil. For this reason, purchases are limited to three one-litre bottles or one five-litre bottle per customer per day. Our apologies,” mentioned an indication within the window of assorted Madrid supermarkets owned by El Corte Inglés.

Mercadona, Spain’s largest grocery store chain, was additionally limiting purchases to 5 litres per buyer, it mentioned on its web site.

Such limits had been launched because of “unusual customer behaviour” with some dashing to buy sunflower oil which had created an “abnormal” stage of demand, mentioned ASEDAS, which represents Spanish supermarkets and meals distributors.

Some clients had been in search of to refill forward of attainable shortages on condition that Ukraine provides half of the world’s sunflower oil, or 14 p.c of world vegetable oil provides, analysts say.

Battling an enormous Russian invasion which started on February 24, Ukraine on Sunday launched a string of export restrictions, which means a license is now required by the authorities for the export of sure agricultural merchandise, together with sunflower oil.

“For now, there is no problem with shortages,” mentioned Primitivo Fernández, head of Anierac, the affiliation representing Spain’s edible oil business.

But if the battle continued, “it is likely there could be some problems getting hold of oils that originate from the whole Black Sea area, not only Ukraine,” he instructed AFP.

Famous for its far-reaching sunflower fields, Ukraine is the world’s high producer of each oilseeds and sunflower oil.